The ultimate workwear capsule wardrobe - an editor's pick of the chicest basics

The quest for workwear hardly feels like the most inspirational pursuit, unlike regular fashion, which is somewhat of a sartorial fairground. Workwear is dominated by a formal code, which can be challengingly subjective (like smart, casual, for example), depending on your career and office culture. One thing is true, it often calls for a uniform of sorts—a capsule of hardworking components you can wear on rotation.

The typical office dress code refers to a white shirt and blazer combination and while that may feel lacking, there are pockets of inspiration, in the cuts, silhouettes and materials. While office wear may feel limited, there are ample ways to elevate a workwear wardrobe, beginning with expert tailoring and classic pieces. Much like a capsule wardrobe starts with a well-fitting white t-shirt and similar components, workwear, too, starts with the bones, from which you can build.

Blazers are inherently formal, for example, but opting for languid-fitting outwear (as opposed to a streamlined single-breasted blazer), will make the world of difference. The same is true for trousers. I donned questionable pinch pleat form-fitting trousers in my schooling days, but with the dominance of fashion-forward tailoring over the past few years, we needn’t suffer that ill-fitting fate, once more. Now, trousers are fluid, wonderfully androgynous and crafted with consideration for wear on off-duty days alike. It doesn’t have to stop there. Midi dresses, form-fitting skirts and ‘90s style slingbacks are just a handful of the chic styles considered office-appropriate.

I’m often asked for advice on workwear, to which I respond in agreement at the challenge of it, but that’s not to say it can’t be stylish. So, with this in mind, I’ve compiled the ultimate workwear capsule to suit the most formal of offices. Many of these items have been tried and tested for quality, so rest assured they’re made to be well-worn and loved.

Shop my editor's pick of the best workwear basics

Shirts & Tops

With Nothing Underneath White Shirt £95 at With Nothing Underneath I’m often asked to point people in the direction of a classic white shirt and while many exemplary white shirts exist, With Nothing Underneath’s arsenal and dedication to tailoring make it one of the most remarkable retailers for shirts. Founder Pip Durell knows the difference between the supple “throw-on” shirt for holidaying, to the starchy styles best suited to corporate environments.

CAES Fitted Body Suit £110 at CAES Versatility is key when workwear is concerned and although a bodysuit mightn’t be your first thought, it makes a useful layering piece or central focus of an outfit, depending on how you style it. CAES’ style encourages myriad styling options as you can wear it one of two ways—a Bardot or scoop neck, as pictured.

The Work Bag

Polène Cyme Bag £380 at Polène Polène leather goods are well-loved and the Cyme is among its most popular styles. Its spacious interior, convertible design and double handle are a few of the features that make it an apt work bag. Yours truly, a frequent laptop toter.

Manu Le Cambon 35 £580 at Manu Keep your eyes peeled for the release of Manu’s Le Cambon 35 handbag. I much prefer it to The Row’s oversized offering and it’s certainly beautiful in its own right.

Skirts

Ghost Emma Satin Slip Skirt £79 at Ghost When it comes to slip skirts, I always opt for a bias fit in either silk or EcoVero™. Both fabrications hang beautifully and allow for optimal comfort and breathability.

COS Tailored Linen-Blend Skirt £110 at COS COS tailored maxi skirt gained many an editor's stamp of approval in 2023 and it's returned for the second year running in a light linen blend.

Dresses

Whistles Textured Midi Dress £149 at Whistles There’s nothing to say that you can’t enjoy fashion-forward pieces in the office. The key is in the fabrication and texture.

M&S Silk Dress £129 at M&S Although Marks and Spencer’s collections have been growing stronger each year, I was still stunned to see this buttery slip dress among its latest offerings as it looks like a designer piece. I’d advise sizing up, for a free-flowing fit.

Accessories

Whistles Angled Stripe Neckerchief £29 at Whistles Revert to simple accessories if you’re feeling uninspired by workwear. The addition of a neckerchief instantly elevates uniform pieces which are commonly worn in office environments.

Manolo Blahnik Verali Bow Detail Shoe £595 at Net-A-Porter Manolo Blahnik is best associated with heeled pumps but its foray into flat footwear is equally special. The rounded toe and barely-there heel are sheer perfection, not to mention the expert craftsmanship you can expect. When wearing a shoe habitually, it’s advisable to invest in quality.

Arket Leather Mary Janes £159 at Arket I have it on good authority that these Mary Jane’s are exceptionally comfortable, which would fit Arket’s reputation for plush-soled footwear. You needn’t compromise on comfort where style is concerned.

Bobbies Liv Slingbacks £195 at Bobbies Closed-toe slingback shoes loan themselves to a formal dress code. I own these exact pumps and can attest to their comfort and versatility.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £115 at & Other Stories A classic slingback swathed in smooth leather. Who’s to say you can’t don noughties styles within office parameters?

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers £35 at COS UK £35 at COS UK £40 at COS UK COS’ tailored trousers are one of fashion's worst-kept secrets and rightly so as I’m not in the business of gatekeeping gems! Comparable in style to its premium competitors (Frankie Shop and The Row) though boasting an attainable price point and superior tailoring, it’s a piece worthy of investment. One of the most notable mentions is the discreetly placed adjustable belt, if, like many, you find the trouser-to-waist ratio challenging. Between the light RWS wool, deep grey melange, pleated detailing, central pinch pleat and cotton lining (whereas tailoring is often lined with polyester), it’s a trouser style I recommend to everyone for the office and beyond.

Reformation Alex Mid Rise Pant £248 at Reformation Equally as tempting is Reformation’s Alex pant, featuring a contemporary low rise.

Co-Ordinates

Whistles Angled Striped Shirt £99 at Whistles Silken shirt co-ordinates were spearheaded by Toteme and they present a relaxed yet dapper style. There’s something about a matching outfit that instantly looks premium.

Whistles Angled Stripe Trousers £109 at Whistles The matching trousers complete this stylish look and can be worn with a simple tee or shirt for a more relaxed style.

Finery London Vallie Stone Top £29 at Finery I was stunned to discover this two-piece, courtesy of Finery London. My edits are polyester-free, which is no mean feat when looking for affordable clothing but this two-piece comprises a linen and viscose blend in a smart cut.

Finery London Drew Stone Linen Trousers £39 at Finery London These flattering wide-leg trousers are crafted from a soft linen mix.

Blazers

Arket Hopsack Blazer £229 at Arket I defy you to find any fashion editor who doesn’t adore Arket’s Hopsack blazer. It’s become one of its best-selling pieces for good reason and this iteration features a tuxedo-style lapel.

Everlane Tencel Oversized Blazer £166 at Arket As the owner of an Everlane blazer, I can attest to the quality of their tailoring. I also commend the inclusive size range.