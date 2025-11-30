This Month’s Most Covetable Limited-Edition Beauty Launches We Can’t Stop Talking About

There’s something special about the beauty launches that land on our desks in the lead-up to the festive season. Formulas we already love are dressed up in limited-edition packaging; classic scents return with a festive twist; and brands unveil one-off creations that feel designed to be treasured long after the decorations come down.

From jewel-toned hairbrushes and keepsake compacts to winter skincare saviours and the cosiest candles, these are the new beauty launches that the beauty team genuinely can’t stop talking about. Beautifully crafted, thoughtfully formulated and just that bit more special than the everyday versions, they’re the pieces we’ll gift, display and savour throughout the season.

1. Jo Malone London Bitter Orange & Chocolate Candle

Jo Malone London Bitter Orange & Chocolate Ceramic Candle £100 at Lookfantastic "I cannot resist a Christmas candle. Along with gifting and the party outfits, scenting my home for the festive period is part of the magic of the season. Jo Malone London's Orange & Chocolate candle is a thing of beauty. The nostalgic scent of creamy chocolate and zesty orange fills the room from the moment you light the wick, and the ceramic pot deserves a spot on your Christmas table. Do you know what? Three in a row would look even better..." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Bvlgari Allegra Countdown Calendar

Bvlgari Allegra Countdown Calendar £393 at Harrods "If, like me, you struggle with the anticlimax after Christmas Day, you’ll appreciate the Bvlgari Countdown Calendar (or as I’m calling it, the Twixmas Calendar). It’s designed to be opened daily from 25th December until 1st January, giving you something to look forward to in that sleepy stretch of the holiday season. Each day reveals an Allegra olfactory treat, from three Eaux de Parfum and three layerable essences to a nourishing hand cream and scented ceramics to hang in your wardrobe (or on the tree, if you’re still feeling festive)." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Hermes Rocabar Limited-Edition Silk Powder

Hermès Rocabar Limited-Edition Silk Powder £100 at Selfridges "Some products land on my desk, and I take them home and store them away like collector's items—they're just too beautiful to use. This Hermès powder is one of those products. However, if I were to use it, it would give my complexion the prettiest rosy flush. There's mother-of-pearl in the formula, which leaves the skin looking luminous." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

La Bonne Brosse N.03 The Essential Softness Brush in Emerald Green

La Bonne Brosse N.03 the Gentle Scalp Care the Essential Softness Brush Emerald Green £120 at La Bonne Brosse (was £142) "La Bonne Brosse have quietly raised the bar in the haircare world, fast becoming the new gold standard in hairbrushes. The N.03 combines boar bristles with nylon fibres to gently massage the scalp, detangle effectively and redistribute natural oils to nourish the hair fibre. And I can’t get enough of this festive deep emerald green." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Dior J’adore EDP - Christmas Limited Edition

Dior J’adore EDP - Christmas Limited Edition £107 at Boots "Each year, my mother asks for the same thing: a bottle of her signature scent, Dior J'adore. Each year, Dior introduces a pretty limited-edition, making gifting the same fragrance year after year all the more special." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Aesop Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen

Aesop Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen £73 at Aesop "When it comes to hand care, few do it better than Aesop. As someone who struggles with dry, cracked hands at the first hint of cold weather, this trio feels like the ultimate gift. It includes the brand’s hero Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash, formulated with botanical extracts and finely milled pumice to gently exfoliate while nourishing the skin; the matching Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm, which uses emollients and Potassium Lactate to soften and deliver lasting hydration; and the Polish Bar Soap, perfect for dry, patchy areas in need of a little extra attention." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Oribe Gold Lust Litre Duo

Oribe Gold Lust Litre Duo Holiday 2025 (worth £343) £192.50 at Cult Beauty "It’s safe to say that I’ll be gifting myself the Oribe Gold Lust Litre Duo Holiday Set this Christmas. I’ve come back to this shampoo and conditioner time and time again, for good reason: they really do the job when it comes to treating dry, dehydrated hair. Both products are formulated to reinforce strands while gently cleansing and restoring hydration—and they look pretty chic in the bathroom, too." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Wildsmith Mistletoe Bath Salts

Wildsmith Skin Mistletoe Bath Salts £36.39 at Face The Future "We’re in the swing of winter now, and with the temperatures dipping, it’s time to bathe. I’m pretty picky when it comes to bath products, as I have very sensitive skin, but I can’t get enough of Wildsmith’s new Mistletoe Bath Salts. They’re mineral-rich and infused with linden, chamomile, vitamin E and Calendula to draw out impurities while nourishing the skin and relaxing weary muscles. It’s enough to make me want to take a bath every single evening." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Clé de Peau Beauté La Crème Limited Edition Night Cream

Clé de Peau Beauté La Crème Limited Edition Night Cream £599 at Harrods "I’ve had the central heating on full blast since mid-November, and my skin has really paid the price. Enter Clé de Peau Beauté’s La Crème—this luxurious night cream is rich and restorative, and has brought my dull, lacklustre skin back to life in a matter of days. It’s jam-packed with 60 ingredients that all focus on repair and regeneration, including their patented Skin-Empowering Illuminator. I’ll be gifting this to all the dry-skinned women in my life this Christmas, and I bet the limited jewel packaging will be a hit too." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor