This Month’s Most Covetable Limited-Edition Beauty Launches We Can’t Stop Talking About


There’s something special about the beauty launches that land on our desks in the lead-up to the festive season. Formulas we already love are dressed up in limited-edition packaging; classic scents return with a festive twist; and brands unveil one-off creations that feel designed to be treasured long after the decorations come down.

From jewel-toned hairbrushes and keepsake compacts to winter skincare saviours and the cosiest candles, these are the new beauty launches that the beauty team genuinely can’t stop talking about. Beautifully crafted, thoughtfully formulated and just that bit more special than the everyday versions, they’re the pieces we’ll gift, display and savour throughout the season.

1. Jo Malone London Bitter Orange & Chocolate Candle

Bvlgari Allegra Countdown Calendar

Hermes Rocabar Limited-Edition Silk Powder 

La Bonne Brosse N.03 The Essential Softness Brush in Emerald Green

Dior J’adore EDP - Christmas Limited Edition

Aesop Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen

Oribe Gold Lust Litre Duo

Wildsmith Mistletoe Bath Salts

Clé de Peau Beauté La Crème Limited Edition Night Cream

