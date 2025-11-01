Black Friday is Still a Few Weeks Away, But These Epic Fashion Deals Have Already Launched

We may still be a month away from the big event, but the Black Friday fashion deals 2025 are already kicking off. However, if there's one thing I want to make clear, it's that the best bargains to be had are on items that are high quality, long-lasting, and will fill a crucial hole in your wardrobe.

It's very easy to get caught up in the mania of the sales, but the mantra of buying less and buying better is always at the front of my mind. Rather than adding as much as possible to my basket for the lowest price I can find, I like to look for savings on items that will remain in my capsule wardrobe for years to come. That's why I've scoured the very best fashion sites to pick out exactly what is worth spending money on, to save you (and myself) from panic buying.

Black Friday falls on the 28th of November this year, so you've still got time to narrow down your list and identify the gaps in your closet that could do with being filled. But if you're already set on what you need, you might find one of these early Black Friday fashion deals is just what you've been after. From capsule footwear to trend-led winter coats, everything in this carefully considered guide will be a very well received purchase.

Do clothing stores do Black Friday sales?

Yes, the majority of clothing retailers tend to run some sort of Black Friday sale. Last year, high street favourites such as H&M, Zara, Cos and Massimo Dutti ran impressive discounts, whilst high-end department stores including Selfridges and Harvey Nichols also offered huge savings on designer items. We're expecting similar deals for 2025, so stay tuned.

Does Zara have Black Friday deals?

Yes, Zara typically runs a Black Friday sale. Last year, the brand offered discounts of over 70% across clothing and accessories. However, items often sell out quickly.

What is actually worth it on Black Friday?

What is worth buying on Black Friday is entirely subjective—the best investments are items that you genuinely need and know you will get endless wear out of for years to come. As a Shopping Editor who has written about Black Friday sales for years, I find that it is best to shop for high quality items that may be slightly out of your budget usually, but will stand the test of time.