Scarf coats always look the chicest and now they're back again for autumn

There are many notable moments in fashion history, one of which occurred in November 2022 when Toteme's Whipstitch Scarf Coat first appeared on the scene and like a moth to a flame, it garnered the attention of the fashion set. Subsequently, women were seen donning it worldwide and it became instantly recognisable and akin to a marker of quiet luxury. Featuring a cape-like silhouette, blanket stitch border, slight bouclé touch (due to the raised profile), and fringed scarf, it was like no other piece we'd seen before.

From 2023, designers hopped on this voguish item, introducing many iterations of the scarf coat. Two years after its initial release, the scarf coat has proven to be a timeless staple and become an autumn-winter phenomenon, offered in a range of colourways, lengths and fabrications, some with and some without the fringe trim on Toteme's initial design.

Although I study trends and their evolution with enthusiasm, my job has also influenced my sense of style and I consider my wardrobe to be anti-trend. However, now and again, I find a cult buy that breaks the mould, especially when I can see myself wearing them over the next 5 to 10 years and beyond. With that in mind the scarf coat is a trend-inspired piece I've given my full stamp of approval. If like me you’ve fallen for this piece, you’ve come to the right place. I've scoured the internet for the most classic and good-quality scarf coats, so continue reading to see and shop my edit.

Shop Scarf Coats & Jacket

COS Leather-Trimmed Scarf Coat £300 at COS Pay attention to the barely-there leather trim. It adds a contemporary edge to a refined design.

Mango Fringe Wool-Blend Coat £229.99 Nothing beats a crisp cream wool coat in winter. This style looks way beyond its high street price tag.

Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket £810 at Net A Porter The hero product in all its glory.

Joseph Lepage Fringed Scarf-Detailed Double-Breasted Wool and Silk-Blend Coat £1245 at Net a Porter Deliciously rich and boasting a timeless hue.

COS Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket £200 at COS COS' offerings are among my favourites as they often comprise wool and Tencel. If you're tempted to add this woollen number to your collection, note that it goes in and out of stock frequently.

Sézane Nate Coat £320 at Sézane I just witnessed this luxe herringbone coat sitting pretty at Sézane's Autumn/Winter 2024 Paris Fashion Week showroom and instantly fell in love.

Viv Scarf-Detailed Belted Wool Coat £1266 at Net A Porter This mole brown is inspired. I'd happily swathe myself in this piece all winter long.

ILA Poppy Removable Scarf Detailed Trench Coat £550 at ILA ILA''s detailed trench coat features a detachable scarf, so you can wear it one of two ways.

Whistles Double Face Wool Fringe Coat £399 at Whistles With the addition of the fringed trim we've come to know and love.

Axel Arigato Dew Scarf Detailed Jacket £390 at Axel Arigato A cocoon silhouette is considerably more relaxed than the other offerings. It's perfect for off-duty days and far less formal than the boxier styles.

Nour Hammour Varada Reversible Scarf-Detailed Whipstitched Shearling Jacket £1495 at Net A Porter Nour Hammour offers a poncho (another much-loved trend this season) and scarf coat hybrid.

The White Company Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coat £250 at The White Company Don't sleep on The White Company when it comes to outerwear. You'll be surprised by what treasures you may find.

Isobel Marant Scarf-Detailed Wool-Blend Coat £655 at MyTheresa Isabel Marant's scarf coat bears a nod to nonchalant French styling.

Sandro Oversized Wool Coat £659 at Sandro The oversized scarf detail paired with the androgynous car coat is inspired.