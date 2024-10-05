Scarf coats always look the chicest and now they're back again for autumn
This season’s most impressive offerings
There are many notable moments in fashion history, one of which occurred in November 2022 when Toteme's Whipstitch Scarf Coat first appeared on the scene and like a moth to a flame, it garnered the attention of the fashion set. Subsequently, women were seen donning it worldwide and it became instantly recognisable and akin to a marker of quiet luxury. Featuring a cape-like silhouette, blanket stitch border, slight bouclé touch (due to the raised profile), and fringed scarf, it was like no other piece we'd seen before.
From 2023, designers hopped on this voguish item, introducing many iterations of the scarf coat. Two years after its initial release, the scarf coat has proven to be a timeless staple and become an autumn-winter phenomenon, offered in a range of colourways, lengths and fabrications, some with and some without the fringe trim on Toteme's initial design.
Although I study trends and their evolution with enthusiasm, my job has also influenced my sense of style and I consider my wardrobe to be anti-trend. However, now and again, I find a cult buy that breaks the mould, especially when I can see myself wearing them over the next 5 to 10 years and beyond. With that in mind the scarf coat is a trend-inspired piece I've given my full stamp of approval. If like me you’ve fallen for this piece, you’ve come to the right place. I've scoured the internet for the most classic and good-quality scarf coats, so continue reading to see and shop my edit.
Shop Scarf Coats & Jacket
Pay attention to the barely-there leather trim. It adds a contemporary edge to a refined design.
Nothing beats a crisp cream wool coat in winter. This style looks way beyond its high street price tag.
Deliciously rich and boasting a timeless hue.
COS' offerings are among my favourites as they often comprise wool and Tencel. If you're tempted to add this woollen number to your collection, note that it goes in and out of stock frequently.
I just witnessed this luxe herringbone coat sitting pretty at Sézane's Autumn/Winter 2024 Paris Fashion Week showroom and instantly fell in love.
This mole brown is inspired. I'd happily swathe myself in this piece all winter long.
ILA''s detailed trench coat features a detachable scarf, so you can wear it one of two ways.
With the addition of the fringed trim we've come to know and love.
A cocoon silhouette is considerably more relaxed than the other offerings. It's perfect for off-duty days and far less formal than the boxier styles.
Nour Hammour offers a poncho (another much-loved trend this season) and scarf coat hybrid.
Don't sleep on The White Company when it comes to outerwear. You'll be surprised by what treasures you may find.
Isabel Marant's scarf coat bears a nod to nonchalant French styling.
The oversized scarf detail paired with the androgynous car coat is inspired.
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
