The Marie Claire Autumn/Winter 2025 Accessories Report

If the Autumn/Winter 2025 collections taught us anything, it’s that accessories deserve just as much attention as our clothes. Whether you're trend-curious, a jewellery magpie, or ready to invest in timeless pieces, there’s no shortage of stylish add-ons to elevate your wardrobe.

Versatile yet playful pieces stole the spotlight this season — from faux-fur stoles at Miu Miu to contrast bow detailing at Chanel. For those drawn to statement details, Dries Van Noten’s woven corset belts and Christian Dior’s ruffled collars delivered standout drama. Minimalists weren’t overlooked either, with Tory Burch and Isabel Marant offering slouchy bags that blend style with function.



The power of accessories and their ability to transform an outfit should never be overlooked. So whatever your style, consider this your go-to guide to discover this season's most coveted accessories.

Grab-and-go Bags

Offering the ultimate in practicality, slouchy handbags are a staple in any wardrobe. Comfortable to carry, spacious and effortlessly stylish, they embody the grab-and-go silhouette that fashion insiders love worldwide. Slouched iterations were shown in New York, London, Paris and Milan this season, with Tory Burch, Isabel Marant and Louis Vuitton models nonchalantly carrying gathered oversized bags in their hands.

Haute Fuzz

The revival of ’80s-inspired maximalist faux fur is the standout trend this season. Seen at Simone Rocha, Miu Miu, Sacai, Chloé and Christian Dior (to name but a few), soft-fur stoles, handbags, shoes and, of course, giant snuggle bunnies are the tactile accessories to reach out and touch right now.

The Wildcard

Chic, versatile and easy to style thanks to its monochrome palette, zebra print has become increasingly popular with designers of late. This season, Duran Lantink championed the print across its footwear, hosiery and headwear offerings. Meanwhile, Nina Ricci paired its zebra-print shoes with a plum-coloured blazer and sage belt.

Gothic Collars

Offering a sense of opulence, whimsy and drama, gothic collars are set to adorn everyone’s necklines this winter. Dubbed ‘clowncore’, the trend takes its cue from collars worn by 14th-century court jesters and, later, designs used in 18th-century royal ceremonial attire. The modern take, however, sees Sean McGirr for Alexander McQueen draw inspiration from various Victorian dandies, while Alaïa adopts a sculptural, experimental approach.

XL Earrings

At Givenchy, Fendi, Rokh and Huishan Zhang, models’ ear lobes were decorated with enormous earrings. Crafted from various metals and precious stones, the modern designs delivered everything from two-tone silhouettes and organza supersized flowers to low-hanging adornments. Whether you go for huge hoops, jumbo gems or shoulder-grazing drops, just be sure to size up - the bigger the better.

Wading In

Wader boots may seem like an unlikely choice for city wear, but according to the runways, they couldn’t be more fitting. Diesel, Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney and Sportmax have reimagined the humble boot, giving it a high-fashion polish for fall. Whether you opt for thigh-highs or take a subtler approach, just add tights and a wool coat for a luxe-heritage finish.

The Modern Corset

Blending art and fashion, AW25’s belts are structural, meticulously crafted and bold. Corset belts made an appearance on the Dries Van Noten, Louis Vuitton and Bally runways, featuring studded, woven, and untied silhouettes paired with double denim and billowing dresses, and styled over winter coats. If you need one accessory to breathe new life into your existing winter wardrobe, this is it.

Supersized Shades

Maximalists rejoice: oversized sunglasses continue to dominate this season. Spotted at Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino and Acne Studios, this look serves as a subtle nod to ’90s indie-sleaze, so pair your max-sized sunnies with faux-fur trimmings, slouchy beanies, flared jeans and polished pant suits.

Hardware Hits

Summer’s love affair with studded accessories isn’t over — for AW25, everything from handbags to shoes and even head caps comes adorned with bold hardware. Take your styling cues from Versace, Jil Sander and Isabel Marant, and pair your statement piece with matte textures and muted tones for a refined contrast.

Headliners

Beanies, ushankas, balaclavas and cloche hats dominated for AW25. Unsure how to style them? Take inspiration from Miu Miu, Roksanda, Paco Rabanne and Acne Studios, who paired their headwear with everything from wool coats, and evening gowns to pencil midi skirts.

Ladylike Detailing

Looking ahead to the festive season, it was polished bow detailing at Chanel, Simone Rocha and Nina Ricci that brought the feminine glamour. Think oversized sashes worn across the bodice and undone bows flowing behind wool tops.