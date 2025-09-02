This isn’t an easy thing to read, or type for that matter, but winter coat season is closer than you think, not so much around the corner as knocking on your door. And believe it or not, sooner rather than later is the best time to make sure you’re sorted when it comes to suitable outerwear.

You might still be dusting sand off everything in your suitcase, but retailers have already started dropping sumptuous options in their new-in sections. So what are the standout coat trends you should consider this autumn/winter? On the catwalks, designers largely opted for classic outerwear with a twist of originality (Tory Burch’s cinched vinyl mac with enlarged cuffs, say, or the single-breasted coats with in-built slouch at Calvin Klein Collection).

Perhaps you’re already sorted in the winter-coat department. But if you’re staring at your trusty bomber or trench, wondering if together you can survive a winter in the Northern Hemisphere, you might want to keep scrolling to discover the five biggest coat trends you can already shop.

Furry

Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo, Elie Saab - Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outerwear that looked suspiciously like real fur was one of the biggest outerwear trends of AW25, despite being mostly either shearling or faux, perhaps riding on the coattails of the old-money aesthetic. There are plenty of faux options already on the high street, but ensure that you choose something that will be a timeless addition to your wardrobe (Reformation’s Devin coat, with its minimal collar and short pile, is a prime example).

Single-breasted

Calvin Klein, Gucci, Prada - Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Calvin Klein Collection’s inaugural show under its new creative director, Veronica Leoni, contained several iterations of one particular coat: a single-breasted design that was pleasingly oversized and perfect for shrugging over layers of knitwear. The high street has already cottoned onto the solo row of buttons, with quietly luxurious examples at COS, Massimo Dutti and Soeur.

Patent leather

Chanel, Chloe, Tory Burch - Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloé might have made a case for the louche housecoat, but its patent-leather trench might be more suitable for office days. Vinyl also made its presence felt on the runways of Chanel, where it was styled with similarly glossed ankle boots, and Tory Burch, whose dark chocolate patent coat was contrasted with a minty fresh underlayer. M&S’s patent car coat has an outer made of 100% leather, with a high-shine finish that will sharpen everything from denim to corduroy.

Animal print

Dries Van Noten, Stella McCartney, Balmain - Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Animal print is such a perennial these days that it rarely takes a season off. This was the case once again for AW25, although the examples made even more of a statement than usual, with bold takes at Balmain, Brandon Maxwell and Dries Van Noten. The best news? Animal-print outerwear registers so highly on the impact scale that your outfit can otherwise breathe easy.

Floor-length

Coach, Acne, Carolina Herrera - Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coats with the pavement-brushing hemlines of ball gowns were spotted at Balenciaga, Coach and Etro, whose denim version proved that floor-length outerwear can look contemporary. There are several options this winter, with a particularly delectable style at Toteme, which for practicality stops a few inches above the ankle bone as opposed to sweeping the floor. Your dry-cleaning bill will thank you.