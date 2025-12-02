Fashion fans, rejoice: H&M is back with yet another high-impact collaboration. Hot on the heels of its latest collection with Glenn Martens, the high-street retailer is once again partnering with a luxury brand.

This time, the focus is on reimagining chic ski and après-ski wear— and who better to do it with than luxury ski and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment? A favourite among the most stylish skiers on the slopes, the French Chamonix-based label is known for its seamless blend of performance and style, with a signature palette of black, white and silver, often offset by bold prints and pops of colour.

(Image credit: Perfect Moment)

This collection introduces a new burgundy and icy blue colour palette, contrasted with the brand’s signature North Star logo print. These hues appear across ski jackets, leather trousers inspired by flared ski pants, knit cardigans, and coordinated matching sets.

Whether you’ve had your eye on Perfect Moment’s pieces for some time and are considering an investment, or you’re simply searching for your next après-ski outfit to keep you warm while looking chic as you sip hot toddies, this collection is certainly one not to miss.

(Image credit: H&M)

Alternatively, if you—like me—have no ski plans in the near future but are in desperate need of some new winter warmers, the collection also spans accessories, including tall and short moon boots, pom-pom hats, wool and mohair scarves, and, of course, wraparound sunglasses.

With 28 pieces in the collection, narrowing down my top favourites was no small task—but one I’m certain I’ve excelled at. From insulated outerwear to refined knits, these are the 10 standout styles that most seamlessly combine performance with effortless elegance.

