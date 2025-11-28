This is Why I Always Wait to Buy Cashmere Jumpers in the Black Friday Sales

Now that Black Friday is finally in full swing, it’s difficult not to get caught up in the buzz, excitement and temptation surrounding it all. But if you, like me, lean more towards the “buy less, buy better” mentality—and/or perhaps don’t have the bottomless funds or wardrobe space required to make so many spur-of-the-moment purchases—it helps to take a more considered approach to the event.



That doesn’t necessarily mean steering clear of the sales altogether—with so many great discounts around, to do so would be a crying shame (and for some, almost impossible). Instead, I try to make a list of items I genuinely want—or, ideally, actually need—and then approach the sales from there. Topping my shopping list every time? A designer handbag, and cashmere jumpers.

I'm well aware that both of these items are considered to be luxuries, but when chosen correctly, they make for great investment buys that will last a lifetime. They're also true wardrobe staples with the power to endlessly elevate your everyday.

So, when their inevitably high price-tags are significantly diminished thanks to the Black Friday sales, that's the best time to pounce. Hell, when they're on the more attainable end of the affordability spectrum, they might even be considered a genuinely sensible purchase...

I, for one, have been obsessed with cashmere jumpers for as long as I can remember—and I'm yet to regret buying a single one. I can't even count how many times I've reached for them over the years, and as much as I love Uniqlo and M&S for their excellent entry-level styles, I can't deny that cashmere jumpers from higher-end brands are truly a cut above the rest. Think: Guest in Residence, Reformation, Khaite, The Elder Statesman, Allude, Loulou De Saison, and more.

Sadly, I can only really afford to treat myself to them once a year—and that's when they're significantly discounted during the Black Friday sales. Trust me: it's well worth the wait for the savings, and you'll never look back. So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see—and shop—the best discounted cashmere jumpers of Black Friday 2025.

Black Friday 2025: The Best Cashmere Jumper Deals