Trust me, this is the only style of boot that you need to invest in for winter
They are hands down the chicest
As a self-confessed sun worshiper, there aren't many things I'd wish summer away for. I love cosy nights—and transitional knitwear—more than the next person but nothing beats waking up to the sun piercing through my curtains. I could quite happily bask in the rays 365 days per year, with frothy frocks and open-toe footwear to boot, but the reality of living in the northern hemisphere means I spend more time dressing for chillier and wetter climes and this is why I became something of a boot aficionado. My speciality? Knee-high boots.
When it comes to buying a new pair of boots, my first thought is budget. Given the nature of the purchase, price points tend to be higher than summer footwear so making sure I'm getting enough bang for my buck is essential.
From riding boots to pointed toes with heels, there is one style of boot that continues to fill my social feeds. Whatever your preference may be, just make sure it's knee-high
Whether is a draped jersey dress and blazer for the office, or dressed down leggings with oversized knit for a casual every day outfit—adding this style of boot will make any outfit look chic. And the good news is that there are a whole host of minimalist boots to suit any occasion, featuring comfy kitten heels, sturdy block heels and OTM square toes.
Toteme's riding boots—and influencer favourite—are a great all rounder. The glossy leather finish and minimal design details are exactly what make this style so versatile. For high-heel averse, why not add a kitten-heeled boot into the equation.
Still not convinced? Continue reading for 18 knee-high boots that I think will truly stand the test of time and most importantly make any outfit look fabulous.
Shop minimalist knee-high boots
Toteme's classic riding boots with standout glossy finish continue to be a favourite for anyone looking for winter boots that are polished yet practical.
Paris Texas is best known for knee high boots and with styles like this, it's no wonder why.
I always make sure I have a smart pair of knee-high boots that will take me from day to night - this Zimmermann pair tick all the boxes.
French retailer Bobbies, crafts some of the best quality mid-priced footwear.
The cracked leather and an elongated heel loan itself to evening style.
The adorable rose adornment sets this style apart from the other boots on the market.
This year Aeyde has amassed a huge fan base and although its mary-janes are exceptional, the boots are also worth investment.
I have a similar style boot from 2023 and I've worn them countless amounts.
The textured leather and pointed toe gives this classic style a directional feel.
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
