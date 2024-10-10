Trust me, this is the only style of boot that you need to invest in for winter

As a self-confessed sun worshiper, there aren't many things I'd wish summer away for. I love cosy nights—and transitional knitwear—more than the next person but nothing beats waking up to the sun piercing through my curtains. I could quite happily bask in the rays 365 days per year, with frothy frocks and open-toe footwear to boot, but the reality of living in the northern hemisphere means I spend more time dressing for chillier and wetter climes and this is why I became something of a boot aficionado. My speciality? Knee-high boots.

When it comes to buying a new pair of boots, my first thought is budget. Given the nature of the purchase, price points tend to be higher than summer footwear so making sure I'm getting enough bang for my buck is essential.

From riding boots to pointed toes with heels, there is one style of boot that continues to fill my social feeds. Whatever your preference may be, just make sure it's knee-high

Whether is a draped jersey dress and blazer for the office, or dressed down leggings with oversized knit for a casual every day outfit—adding this style of boot will make any outfit look chic. And the good news is that there are a whole host of minimalist boots to suit any occasion, featuring comfy kitten heels, sturdy block heels and OTM square toes.

Toteme's riding boots—and influencer favourite—are a great all rounder. The glossy leather finish and minimal design details are exactly what make this style so versatile. For high-heel averse, why not add a kitten-heeled boot into the equation.

Still not convinced? Continue reading for 18 knee-high boots that I think will truly stand the test of time and most importantly make any outfit look fabulous.

Shop minimalist knee-high boots

Toteme Riding Leather Knee Boots £860 at Net-a-porter Toteme's classic riding boots with standout glossy finish continue to be a favourite for anyone looking for winter boots that are polished yet practical.

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots £295 at & Other Stories These high street boots took me by surprise.

Remy Knee Boot £478 from Reformation A modern silhouette offered up in 2024's lauded burgundy.

Hush Katlynn Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots £250 at Hush Don't sleep of Hush's offerings this season.

Ferragamo Roly Embellished Leather Knee Boots £1,455 at Net A Porter A classic riding boot with a polished gold accent.

Paris Texas Anja Leather Knee Boot £680 at Net A Porter Paris Texas is best known for knee high boots and with styles like this, it's no wonder why.

Arket Knee-High Leather Boots £329 at Arket Head to Arket for a capsule of unique boots this season.

Dear Frances Bucket Boot £750 at Dear Frances Dear Frances is one of my favourite footwear retailers.

Zimmermann Harlow 65 Knee-High Boots £995 at Zimmermann I always make sure I have a smart pair of knee-high boots that will take me from day to night - this Zimmermann pair tick all the boxes.

Bobbies Clarisse Boots £335 at Bobbies French retailer Bobbies, crafts some of the best quality mid-priced footwear.

Flattered Carmen Leather Patent Black £445 at Flattered The cracked leather and an elongated heel loan itself to evening style.

Rouje Drama Boots £435 at Rouje The adorable rose adornment sets this style apart from the other boots on the market.

Aeyde Torin Leather Knee Boots £755 at Net A Porter This year Aeyde has amassed a huge fan base and although its mary-janes are exceptional, the boots are also worth investment.

Leather Riding Boots £270 at COS A pair you'll slip on and off with complete ease.

Arket Slouchy Suede Boots £319 at Arket This season's cocoa hue and preferred textile on a slouched boot.

Toteme Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots £860 at Net A Porter I have a similar style boot from 2023 and I've worn them countless amounts.

Jill Sander Textured-Leather Point-Toe Knee Boots £1,230 at Net A Porter The textured leather and pointed toe gives this classic style a directional feel.

Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 at Net A Porter Allow me to introduce you to one of Staud's best selling knee high boots.

Vagabond Hedda Boots £175 at Vagabond Whether intentional or not, this squared-toe iteration boasts a matrix feel.