Ah, Black Friday—the seasonal sale that sparks either pure exhilaration or a deep desire to run in the opposite direction. I’ll admit, I firmly belong to the latter camp. Yes, there are discounts aplenty—spanning coats, bags, beauty, and homeware—but the pressure to buy can feel a little too persuasive. These brands know exactly what they’re doing, after all. And from experience, I can confidently say that very few impulse purchases still feel like a good idea the following morning.
That said, skipping the sales entirely isn’t necessarily the answer. If there’s a piece you’ve been considering for a while, or something you know would genuinely elevate your wardrobe, it would be a shame not to pick it up at a reduced price. The real solution? Investing in sale finds that are timeless.
Think: a cosy cashmere jumper (Jigsaw has a sleek selection with 30% off this year), a classic black blazer (I currently have one from Reformation sitting in my basket), or a shearling coat—the ultimate winter hero (there’s a reversible AllSaints option below that’s particularly tempting). Natural fibres, thoughtful craftsmanship and brands whose quality you trust should be your guiding criteria.
And my number one sales shopping strategy? Start with the department stores that curate a chic, tightly edited selection. This year, Harvey Nichols is leading the charge.
So, scroll on for the timeless fashion sale finds truly worth your attention—from jeans to jumpers, and everything elegant in between.
The timeless investment finds to shop this Black Friday
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
A 100% cashmere jumper with a 25% saving? Consider me sold.
Toteme
Toteme Leather the City Ankle Boots 50
Toteme boots are on almost every fashion fans wishlist, so seeing this classic black leather pair in the sale is rather exciting.
BARBOUR
Luella Waxed Cotton Jacket
A waxed Barbour jacket with a 30% saving? I told you Harvey Nichols was the best place for timeless sale finds.
HAIKURE
Bonnie Straight-Leg Jeans
If I do have too much of one thing, it would be jeans. But with new cuts and colours released all too often, they're an easy and effortless way to tap into trends. This pair (and many others like it) have had a reduction of 40%.
REFORMATION
James Crepe Blazer
A classic black blazer can never go amiss. Wear it to work with matching trousers, on the weekend with jeans or even in the evenings simply shrugged over the shoulders of a midi dress.
Le Monde Beryl
Le Monde Beryl Patent Leather Stella Flats
Le Monde Beryl is the footwear brand at the top of my current wishlist, so seeing a classic black ballet flat from the brand with a 20% is pretty impressive.
Isabel Marant
Oskan Hobo Suede Shoulder Bag
One item I'm always particularly excited to see enter the sale are designer bags. A key Black Friday 2025 contender? Isabel Marant's Oskan Suede Shoulder Bag which has seen a sizeable 30% saving.
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Saddle Jumper
That jigsaw wool-cashmere jumper? Here with another saving of 30%.
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Suede Clogs
Love them or hate them, a 40% saving on the Birkenstock Bostons is no small sum. I own them in grey and after being an original loather have quickly come to appreciate just how versatile they actually are.
M&S
Shaggy Faux Fur Coat
Granted, a faux shearling coat may not be as timeless as say a great pair of jeans, but it's hard to scroll through social media without spying this M&S style. So, if you're tempted to step into the trend, now is the time to do so.