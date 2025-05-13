The Low-Down: All the Fashion Industry News you Need to Know, Now

There’s no denying it: the fashion industry moves quickly, and so, staying up to date with the biggest news, names, moves, and launches is no mean feat. Luckily, we’re here to help, with a concise edit of everything you need to know to stay ahead of—and in—the game.

From exclusive collaborations and limited-edition drops, to the designers leading the way at the biggest and most influential fashion houses, think of this as your one-stop-shop for the fashion industry news you need to know.

And, because we’ll be updating this article regularly, don’t forget to check back often to stay up to date. Rest assured: as soon as we hear about it, you will too.

De Beers' iconic Talisman collection celebrates its 20th anniversary

(Image credit: De Beers)

Launched in 2005, De Beers' Talisman collection turns 20 this year, and it’s a line that has truly stood the test of time. The first luxury jewellery pieces to combine rough and polished diamonds, each design not only represents the coming together of two distinct styles but also celebrates the stone's beauty in all its forms.

To further demonstrate this sentiment, and in honour of the major anniversary, De Beers has created the new limited-edition Talisman locket: a yellow-gold necklace embellished with the collection’s signature rough brown and yellow diamonds alongside traditional polished white gems. This unique keepsake can also be engraved with a name, initials or a secret message, making it a treasured piece to love now and for another 20-plus years.

Shop De Beers Talisman

K-Way celebrates 60th anniversary with Photo London exhibition

(Image credit: courtesy K-Way)

The iconic outdoor adventure outfitter, K-Way turns 60 this year—and to celebrate, the brand is hosting an exhibition at Photo London. Entitled ‘In Y/Our Life: The Hidden Side of Everyday Things: The Other Side of the Rain' and on show at Somerset House from 15th-18th May, the exhibition will take visitors on a journey through the brand's archives through photography, contemporary art and immersive installations.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Find out more at photolondon.org

Adriana Degreas launches exclusive collection with Sabine Getty

(Image credit: Adriana Degreas)

Start planning those holiday outfits because Brazilian designer Adriana Degreas has joined forces with socialite Sabine Getty to create an exclusive resortwear collection—and it’s here just in time for summer.

The 27-piece edit, inspired by strong women and old-world glamour, is designed to empower its wearers to feel confident and free. That means you’ll find statement prints, sheer fabrics and cut-out designs all created to be worn alone or mixed and matched together. The collection is available to shop now on adrianadegreas.com and exclusively at Moda Operandi . Now you just need to book those flights...

RIMOWA unveils new flagship store in London

(Image credit: RIMOWA)

Who said luggage shopping can’t be luxurious? Not RIMOWA, as the brand has just unveiled its relocated New Bond Street boutique that promises to turn luggage shopping into an unforgettable experience. Spanning five floors, the flagship location showcases the brand's premium luggage offering in a gallery-like setting, allowing shoppers to see and experience the products first-hand. Alongside an elevated shopping experience, existing RIMOWA customers can also visit the client area to make use of the brand's expert repair service and ensure their suitcase stays in top condition.

To mark the opening of the flagship store, RIMOWA has also launched a limited-edition version of its Original Cabin Silver suitcase. Exclusive to the London boutique, the style features an oversized monogram in British Racing Green—a hue inspired by the lush greenery and parks of the city—as well as laser-etched store coordinates. Now you’ll always be able to find your way back.

125 New Bond Street, London W1S 1DY