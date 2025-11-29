As a seasoned fashion writer who regularly covers the Princess of Wales' style, I've come to expect refined, understated pieces in her wardrobe—especially when it comes to her collection of handbags. One of her latest appearances in London was no exception. During a visit to the Anna Freud Centre, the Princess carried one of Demellier's newest designs: the Hudson.

The London-based brand is known for its refined minimalist aesthetic and enduring appeal—designs that strike a balance between elegance and practicality. My own large Demellier tote has become a reliable work bag, comfortably accommodating a 16-inch laptop.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If a compact silhouette is more your pace, take a page from Kate Middleton's book and opt for their newly reimagined style. A reimagining of one of the brand's best sellers, the small Hudson is now available in three colourways: chocolate-brown suede (as seen on Middleton) and tan and black in grain fabric.

Now available for pre-order, all of these iterations are 20% off during Demellier's Black Friday weekend sale.

Avid followers of the brand will recognise this rare opportunity to acquire one of the celebrity, fashion editor, and now royal-loved brand's pieces, as it seldom discounts its best-sellers.

From The New York to the Hudson, in a variety of sizes and finishes, we've rounded up the standout handbag styles currently on sale if you're looking to invest in one of these timeless accessory staples.