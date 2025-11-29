Kate Middleton Just Carried the Perfect Brown Suede Demellier Handbag—And It's Currently On Sale
A rare deal on a royal favourite
As a seasoned fashion writer who regularly covers the Princess of Wales' style, I've come to expect refined, understated pieces in her wardrobe—especially when it comes to her collection of handbags. One of her latest appearances in London was no exception. During a visit to the Anna Freud Centre, the Princess carried one of Demellier's newest designs: the Hudson.
The London-based brand is known for its refined minimalist aesthetic and enduring appeal—designs that strike a balance between elegance and practicality. My own large Demellier tote has become a reliable work bag, comfortably accommodating a 16-inch laptop.
Demellier Black Friday Sale: Quick Shopping Links
- The New York Midi: was £
475.00,now £380
- The Hudson: was
£585.00,now £468
- The Miami: was
£485, now £339
- Capri Canvas Tote Bag: was
£265, now £185
If a compact silhouette is more your pace, take a page from Kate Middleton's book and opt for their newly reimagined style. A reimagining of one of the brand's best sellers, the small Hudson is now available in three colourways: chocolate-brown suede (as seen on Middleton) and tan and black in grain fabric.
Now available for pre-order, all of these iterations are 20% off during Demellier's Black Friday weekend sale.
Avid followers of the brand will recognise this rare opportunity to acquire one of the celebrity, fashion editor, and now royal-loved brand's pieces, as it seldom discounts its best-sellers.
From The New York to the Hudson, in a variety of sizes and finishes, we've rounded up the standout handbag styles currently on sale if you're looking to invest in one of these timeless accessory staples.
Shop More Demellier Handbags On-Sale
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.