These Are The Best High Street Coats To Shop Right Now For Quality and Finish

You’ve considered turning on your central heating and have already succumbed to an evening hot chocolate, both of which can only mean one thing. Winter coat season is (almost) here, and while you might want to bury your head in the sand for a few more weeks, it would be far wiser to do an urgent stock take before the weather really starts to bite.

Maybe your inventory is perfectly adequate, thanks very much. Or maybe you’re thinking about taking your outerwear in a new direction for AW25, with something trend-led but timeless (our money’s on single-breasted wool designs that will be sharp for the office but also work for off-duty or patent leather styles that will stand out in the inevitable sea of puffers).

(Image credit: Me+Em)

Whatever your state of readiness, the good news is that you can find some of the best winter coats in the business on the high street. As a high-ticket item, you’re still most likely going to be spending three figures, however, which is why you should aim for something classic that will last for the next five winters (at least).

Interestingly, a lot of the best high street coats are chestnut this Autumn/Winter, including this soft-shouldered military-style coat from Me+Em , which has an oversized silhouette that contrasts with its shorter hemline. Not only is brown perfectly in keeping with autumn’s colour palette, but it can be a slightly easier-to-wear neutral than black.

(Image credit: HUSH)

Having said that, sumptuous black coats are also A Thing. My personal favourite is this voluminous style from & Other Stories , which you can belt over knitwear or leave open, as well as a longer, slouchier version from Weekday (it’s actually dark grey but very nearly black).

Classic doesn’t mean boring by the way. At Baum und Pferdgarten , the leopard spot becomes a statement kind of neutral in Dixie, its wool coat that combines a rounded collar with a double-breasted silhouette. Boden’s Edinburgh swing coat is similarly jazzy in navy-and-camel Argyle, yet surprisingly easy to style out with a cashmere jumper, white jeans and horsebit loafers. Hush’s Edie coat is one of the best single-breasted designs we’ve seen on the high street - and it’s available in tomato red, guaranteed to get you noticed all winter.

Keeping scrolling to shop the best high street coats - and feel a whole lot more optimistic about the start of hot-chocolate season.