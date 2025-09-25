While the sun might occasionally pop out for a guest-star appearance, let's face it: summer's over. And if you've almost been convincing yourself otherwise by only wearing a light cardigan as your cover-up, the time has come (actually, it came a fortnight ago), to dig out your jackets.

If you're in the market for something new, the catwalks delivered plenty of inspiration, whether you're looking for something to supplement your office wardrobe or a more casual style for off-duty.

The rise of single-breasted tailoring, in particular, was a welcome sight at Tory Burch, where a taupe blazer made the perfectly-pitched top half to relaxed tracksuit bottoms. But for a cosier option that's no less chic, Miu Miu's check-print fleece was surprisingly ladylike, especially when paired with a pencil skirt and heeled pumps.

These Autumn/Winter jacket trends are the ones to browse ahead of adding anything to your basket.

The Single-Breasted Blazer

Tory Burch AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tory Burch's AW25 collection offset tracksuit bottoms with single-breasted blazers, an effortless coupling that was only enhanced by the solo row of buttons. For timeless versions that you'll rely on year after year, look to Ferragamo, Me+Em and Max Mara.

Me+Em Oversized Blazer £350 at Me+Em Me+Em's Italian wool blazer has a chic oversized cut that will serve your office wardrobe exceptionally well. St Agni Split Back Blazer £540 at St Agni St Agni's single-breasted blazer is business from the front but party from the back, with a cross-over construction that reveals a triangle of skin. Salvatore Ferragamo Single Breasted Blazer in Chevron £2260 at Ferragamo Ferragamo's chevron-print blazer will look just as chic with jeans as black wool trousers, making it a single-breasted multitasker. Max Mara Nice blazer £570 at Max Mara Max Mara is queen of the camel overcoat. Now you can get the same quality (and timeless style) in its single-breasted blazer.

The Corduroy Jacket

Kallmeyer AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If a denim jacket is your near-constant companion in the warmer months for its ability to be dressed up or down, you can sub in a corduroy version this Autumn, which delivers the same smart-casual factor. Kallmeyer's collar-popped style should be on your mood board (note how it's styled with the pared-back combo of a cream polo neck and black work trousers).

The Grown-Up Leather Jacket

Emilia Wickstead AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

We've all got a leather jacket, whether it's a biker style or something a little more sleek. For AW25, however, Emilia Wickstead flipped the switch on everyone's favourite cover-up by giving hers a mock-croc exterior and a peplum waist. Shop for similarly grown-up details at brands like Toteme, Nobody's Child and Aligne.

The Fashion Fleece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not have succumbed to central heating, but you've definitely thought about it. In the meantime, Miu Miu has a solution in the form of its "fashion" fleece, a checkered style that was sent down the catwalk as the partner to a pencil skirt.

The Chic Rain Jacket

Louis Vuitton AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With intermittent showers always on the menu, it will pay to have a jacket that's practical and on trend for AW25. At Louis Vuitton that meant a hooded mac in postbox red (Coperni, meanwhile, sent an optic white version down its catwalk). Take note of technical details if your priority is staying dry or simply lean into the aesthetic with materials like recycled nylon.