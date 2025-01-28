The best shows from Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week so far

Spring 2025 Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris is in full swing — and it couldn't be more needed against the backdrop of an ongoing dreary January.

Schiaparelli kicked off the official schedule yesterday, with attendees including Kelly Rutherford, Carla Bruni, Regina King and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (AKA Sylvie from Emily In Paris). You can see the best celebrity style from the week here.

The four day event plays host to some of the most extraordinary fashion shows, reserved for VIPs and high-profile couture clients. Below, I'll take you through the best shows from the French capital so far.

Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)

Daniel Roseberry has headed up Schiaparelli since 2019, and bought the historic house (founded in 1927 by Italian designer Elsa Schiaparelli) right into the present day. The label is known for its surrealist motifs, but for Spring 2025 these were kept to a minimum. Entitled 'Icarus' after the Greek myth, this season Roseberry wanted to push fashion and his couture craft further. Beige-gold tulle, lace and silk were used throughout the collection, on full peplum skirt gowns with bustiers and cut-out bodices. Sculptural silhouettes were constructed in beads, feathers and intricately pleated fabrics, as well as jacquard and velvet. Kendall Jenner emerged towards the end of the show in a heavily boned corset dress that redefined her body shape, proving that Roseberry is indeed top of his game.

Dior

(Image credit: Dior)

The Dior Spring couture show was entitled 'The Flowers We Grew'. Womenswear creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri commissioned Indian artist Rithika Merchant to create an immersive artwork composed of nine paintings, which were then translated into into large-scale textile panels by Karishma Swali and her atelier at the Chanakya School of Craft, to serve as the backdrop for the show. Convening stories of womanhood across generations, the clothes then followed suite — wide hip bustles and full skirts in delicate tiered lace and broderie anglaise were juxtaposed against modern sleek overcoats and beaded A-line dresses. The collection mainly focussed on black and white, with some splashes of dove grey, light gold and blush pink. Models wore feathered mohican head-dresses throughout, adding a punk element to the otherwise ladylike aesthetic.

Chanel

(Image credit: Chanel)

With newly appointed creative director Matthieu Blazy not started at Chanel until April, and won't present his first collection until October, the Spring 2025 Haute Couture collection was crafted by the house's internal Creation Studio. Colour was used in abundance, providing a much needed dopamine hit amongst other muted collections and celebrity looks in Paris. This was inspired by Mademoiselle Chanel herself, with the show notes reading that despite her notoriety being associated with her radical use of black, "she was also a great colourist. She worked with every colour of the spectrum, from blacks to whites, from the softest pastels to the most vivid tones." Rainbow pastels were applied to the house's signature tweeds in an ombre style, while frothy gowns were studded with flowers and silk shirts appeared in jewel tones. This was a collection that sparked some much needed joy.

Giambattista Valli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bubble and puff-ball skirts have been trending for a while, so it was a delight to see them super-sized on the Giambattista Valli runway. Brown, red, pink and black luxurious satin skirts in heavily inflated and ruched silhouettes wafted down the runway. His Spring 2025 Couture collection was entitled 'Les Jardins de la Ménara' in homage to the historic gardens and orchard in Marrakesh. Fittingly, the clothes were an explosion of colour and embellishment, with plenty of floral motifs, bow accents and delicate beading.