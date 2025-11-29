Toteme Is the Elevated Fashion Brand Stylish Celebrities Swear By, and I’ve Found Some Rare Discounts

If there's one brand that I will never get sick of seeing out and about, it's Toteme. The Stockholm-based label epitomises polished and timeless style, so it's no wonder that chic celebrities and fashion insiders wear the brand on repeat.

Since launching back in 2014, it's been donned by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, and Sophie Turner amongst others, and you can bet that any fashion week show will have several Toteme pieces decorating the audience members.

Our Fashion Editor's Toteme best buys go to show just how many sleek leather accessories, cosy cashmere knits, investment coats, and sharp tailoring pieces the label has to offer—all of which will pad out any timeless capsule wardrobe.

However, many Toteme purchases might not be in everyone's regular budget. That's why I've spent time searching for the best Toteme Black Friday deals on pieces that you will wear time and time again for years to come, but won't completely break the bank.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, I've said it before and I will say it again and again: Black Friday should never be about mindlessly adding as many discounted pieces as possible to your basket. Instead, it's best used to finally shop for items you've been lusting after for a while, ensuring that you're not swayed by sale messaging and instead make considered purchases that you will want to hold onto.

I can confidently say that every Toteme buy offers versatility, longevity, and high quality, so you can be very sure any purchase will be worn on repeat for years to come. As a Shopping Editor, below are the discounted pieces I highly recommend across all categories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Toteme Black Friday discounts