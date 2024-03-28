The COS new in section is so, so good right now - everything I have my shopping editor’s eye on
The theme is: timeless with a twist
As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I browse through a lot of online shops on a daily basis, so naturally, I have my favourites. This season I’m planning to add to my capsule wardrobe - and the first place I look when I’m after elevated wardrobe basics is the COS new in section.
Sitting somewhere between high end and high street fashion, when browsing through COS’ new-in offering you can expect high-quality materials and timeless, structured silhouettes - often finished with a bold design twist that gives them an elevated feel.
Sure, COS has a slightly higher price point than, say, Zara or H&M, but this is definitely reflected in the quality, fit and design of the pieces themselves. Plus with spring right around the corner, the brand’s easy-to-layer basics will have your back.
Spring and autumn are hands down my favourite time to shop for clothes - there’s just something about that awkward in-between weather that makes me feel inspired to switch up my style. It goes without saying that COS’ elevated basics (which are perfect for layering) effortlessly nail transitional weather dressing.
From classic linen staples and trench coats to on-trend Mary Jane flats, COS’ new-in page is really ticking all the right boxes at the moment, so I took the liberty to round up my favourite items for you to shop - you are very welcome. Happy shopping!
Our top COS new in picks
A well-cut trench coat is a springtime staple, and this hooded design feels like an elegant twist on the classic style.
I own this leather crossbody bag in black and wear it all. The. Time. This off-white shade feels perfect for the warmer seasons ahead.
These red Mary Jane flats simply won't leave my mind. Style them with white socks and blue denim for a laid-back feel.
I'll be manifesting sunshine with these sunglasses. The sharp, angular shape makes them feel more expensive than they actually are.
If there's one thing that COS nails every time it's structured dresses - and this pleated midi style is no exception.
I'm a fan of elevating a casual look with a chic piece of jewellery, and these silver drop earrings are perfect for just that.
The orb-shaped heel and smooth, sculptural leather detailing make these mules feel fresh and modern.
I can't quite decide which of these mini totes I'm more obsessed with - the off-white or black.
This cropped jacket will look effortlessly chic paired with jeans or tailored trousers.
Make a statement with this pleated red maxi dress. The racerback style allows it to be easily dressed up or down.
Forget jeans, I'm bringing out this chic denim skirt in preparation for spring.
Regular linen shirts are overrated - I have my eye on this leaf print version for a twist on the classic style.
I adore COS T-shirts. They're super comfy yet still thick and structured - the perfect elevated basic.
I'm planning on pairing these trousers with a linen waistcoat for a heatwave-friendly office outfit.
Already planned your summer getaway? This olive green swimsuit is calling your name. It can be styled with wide-leg trousers for days out too!
I'm a huge fan of the tie-waist detail and extra wide-leg fit on these jeans.
These metallic shorts are an effortless nod to the Bermuda shorts trend.
I'm planning on pairing these flats with floaty linens and crisp cottons come summer.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
-
Meet the woman behind the cult crystal ballet flats every fashion editor is currently wearing
Read our interview with Dear Frances’ stylish founder
By Natalie Hughes
-
Class is in session: it's time for your geometry fashion lesson
Geometric prints are in
By Penny Goldstone
-
GEN TALKS: Who can afford to be hedonistic?
GEN TALKS GEN TALKS cuts through the cross-generational conflict to find out what people from generations X, Y, and Z really think.
By Mischa Anouk Smith