The COS new in section is so, so good right now - everything I have my shopping editor’s eye on

The theme is: timeless with a twist

woman wearing some of the cos new in pieces from the article
(Image credit: cos)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I browse through a lot of online shops on a daily basis, so naturally, I have my favourites. This season I’m planning to add to my capsule wardrobe - and the first place I look when I’m after elevated wardrobe basics is the COS new in section.

Sitting somewhere between high end and high street fashion, when browsing through COS’ new-in offering you can expect high-quality materials and timeless, structured silhouettes - often finished with a bold design twist that gives them an elevated feel.

Sure, COS has a slightly higher price point than, say, Zara or H&M, but this is definitely reflected in the quality, fit and design of the pieces themselves. Plus with spring right around the corner, the brand’s easy-to-layer basics will have your back.

Spring and autumn are hands down my favourite time to shop for clothes - there’s just something about that awkward in-between weather that makes me feel inspired to switch up my style. It goes without saying that COS’ elevated basics (which are perfect for layering) effortlessly nail transitional weather dressing.

From classic linen staples and trench coats to on-trend Mary Jane flats, COS’ new-in page is really ticking all the right boxes at the moment, so I took the liberty to round up my favourite items for you to shop - you are very welcome. Happy shopping!

Our top COS new in picks

Hooded Trench Coat
Hooded Trench Coat

A well-cut trench coat is a springtime staple, and this hooded design feels like an elegant twist on the classic style.

Swing Crossbody Bag
Swing Crossbody Bag

I own this leather crossbody bag in black and wear it all. The. Time. This off-white shade feels perfect for the warmer seasons ahead.

Pleated Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Pleated Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

These red Mary Jane flats simply won't leave my mind. Style them with white socks and blue denim for a laid-back feel.

Cat Eye Wing Sunglasses
Cat Eye Wing Sunglasses

I'll be manifesting sunshine with these sunglasses. The sharp, angular shape makes them feel more expensive than they actually are.

Waisted Pleated Midi Dress
Waisted Pleated Midi Dress

If there's one thing that COS nails every time it's structured dresses - and this pleated midi style is no exception.

Chunky Curved Teardrop Earrings
Chunky Curved Teardrop Earrings

I'm a fan of elevating a casual look with a chic piece of jewellery, and these silver drop earrings are perfect for just that.

Sculptural Heel Leather Mules
Sculptural Heel Leather Mules

The orb-shaped heel and smooth, sculptural leather detailing make these mules feel fresh and modern.

Fold Micro Leather Tote
Fold Micro Leather Tote

I can't quite decide which of these mini totes I'm more obsessed with - the off-white or black.

Cropped Zip-Up Twill Jacket
Cropped Zip-Up Twill Jacket

This cropped jacket will look effortlessly chic paired with jeans or tailored trousers.

Pleated Red Maxi Dress
Pleated Red Maxi Dress

Make a statement with this pleated red maxi dress. The racerback style allows it to be easily dressed up or down.

Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt
Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt

Forget jeans, I'm bringing out this chic denim skirt in preparation for spring.

Oversized Leaf Print Linen Shirt
Oversized Leaf Print Linen Shirt

Regular linen shirts are overrated - I have my eye on this leaf print version for a twist on the classic style.

The Clean Cut T-Shirt
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

I adore COS T-shirts. They're super comfy yet still thick and structured - the perfect elevated basic.

Pinstriped Straight-Leg Trousers
Pinstriped Straight-Leg Trousers

I'm planning on pairing these trousers with a linen waistcoat for a heatwave-friendly office outfit.

Crossover Back Swimsuit
Crossover Back Swimsuit

Already planned your summer getaway? This olive green swimsuit is calling your name. It can be styled with wide-leg trousers for days out too!

Extra Wide Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers
Extra Wide Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers

I'm a huge fan of the tie-waist detail and extra wide-leg fit on these jeans.

Metallic Hopsack Bermuda Shorts
Metallic Hopsack Bermuda Shorts

These metallic shorts are an effortless nod to the Bermuda shorts trend.

Crossover Leather Slides
Crossover Leather Slides

I'm planning on pairing these flats with floaty linens and crisp cottons come summer.

Leather Racer Jacket
Leather Racer Jacket

This leather jacket might be the priciest pick of the bunch, but with its incredible quality and achingly cool style, you'll wear it for years to come.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course. 

