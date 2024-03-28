The COS new in section is so, so good right now - everything I have my shopping editor’s eye on

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I browse through a lot of online shops on a daily basis, so naturally, I have my favourites. This season I’m planning to add to my capsule wardrobe - and the first place I look when I’m after elevated wardrobe basics is the COS new in section.

Sitting somewhere between high end and high street fashion, when browsing through COS’ new-in offering you can expect high-quality materials and timeless, structured silhouettes - often finished with a bold design twist that gives them an elevated feel.

Sure, COS has a slightly higher price point than, say, Zara or H&M, but this is definitely reflected in the quality, fit and design of the pieces themselves. Plus with spring right around the corner, the brand’s easy-to-layer basics will have your back.

Spring and autumn are hands down my favourite time to shop for clothes - there’s just something about that awkward in-between weather that makes me feel inspired to switch up my style. It goes without saying that COS’ elevated basics (which are perfect for layering) effortlessly nail transitional weather dressing.

From classic linen staples and trench coats to on-trend Mary Jane flats, COS’ new-in page is really ticking all the right boxes at the moment, so I took the liberty to round up my favourite items for you to shop - you are very welcome. Happy shopping!

Our top COS new in picks

Hooded Trench Coat £200 at COS A well-cut trench coat is a springtime staple, and this hooded design feels like an elegant twist on the classic style.

Swing Crossbody Bag £110 at COS I own this leather crossbody bag in black and wear it all. The. Time. This off-white shade feels perfect for the warmer seasons ahead.

Pleated Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £115 at COS These red Mary Jane flats simply won't leave my mind. Style them with white socks and blue denim for a laid-back feel.

Cat Eye Wing Sunglasses £110 at COS I'll be manifesting sunshine with these sunglasses. The sharp, angular shape makes them feel more expensive than they actually are.

Waisted Pleated Midi Dress £95 at COS If there's one thing that COS nails every time it's structured dresses - and this pleated midi style is no exception.

Chunky Curved Teardrop Earrings £35 at COS I'm a fan of elevating a casual look with a chic piece of jewellery, and these silver drop earrings are perfect for just that.

Sculptural Heel Leather Mules £155 at COS The orb-shaped heel and smooth, sculptural leather detailing make these mules feel fresh and modern.

Fold Micro Leather Tote £110 at COS I can't quite decide which of these mini totes I'm more obsessed with - the off-white or black.

Cropped Zip-Up Twill Jacket £95 at COS This cropped jacket will look effortlessly chic paired with jeans or tailored trousers.

Pleated Red Maxi Dress £115 at COS Make a statement with this pleated red maxi dress. The racerback style allows it to be easily dressed up or down.

Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt £95 at COS Forget jeans, I'm bringing out this chic denim skirt in preparation for spring.

Oversized Leaf Print Linen Shirt £95 at COS Regular linen shirts are overrated - I have my eye on this leaf print version for a twist on the classic style.

The Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 at COS I adore COS T-shirts. They're super comfy yet still thick and structured - the perfect elevated basic.

Pinstriped Straight-Leg Trousers £85 at COS I'm planning on pairing these trousers with a linen waistcoat for a heatwave-friendly office outfit.

Crossover Back Swimsuit £65 at COS Already planned your summer getaway? This olive green swimsuit is calling your name. It can be styled with wide-leg trousers for days out too!

Extra Wide Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers £110 at COS I'm a huge fan of the tie-waist detail and extra wide-leg fit on these jeans.

Metallic Hopsack Bermuda Shorts £95 at COS These metallic shorts are an effortless nod to the Bermuda shorts trend.

Crossover Leather Slides £115 at COS I'm planning on pairing these flats with floaty linens and crisp cottons come summer.