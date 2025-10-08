With the impending arrival of cold weather (finally!) it goes without saying that coats are on our mind, and of course we have taken it upon ourselves to find the best winter coats for Autumn/Winter 2025. Whilst there are plenty of amazing new season coat trends to get you inspired, there is one coat we simply cannot live without - a polished black tailored coat.

Whilst this style of coat isn't exactly ground breaking, its a style that can be over looked. Autumn/Winter's shaggy faux fur coats and long patent styles may be a fun addition to what can feel like a gloomy winter wardrobe, but a tailored black coat is my forever go-to. Whether you're looking to tame busier prints and fabrics or simply searching for an evening coat to take you through party season - you can't go wrong.

Fendi, Givenchy, Ferragamo- Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images, Givenchy)

Trends come and go, but a great black coat is forever in fashion, with many iterations making an appearance across the AW25 catwalks - seen at Fendi, Givenchy, and Ferragamo. Hourglass silhouettes and nipped-in waists are our particular favourite and most flattering. Styled with everyday heels and knee-high boots, if you find the right style, they go with everything.

When looking to stylish women on the street for outfit inspiration, some of our favourite looks included a cashmere knit and trousers for a relaxed, everyday outfit. However, with party season approaching, we will be styling ours with a crisp white shirt, a mini skirt, and stilettos for a no-brainer Christmas office party outfit.

Indeed, part of the appeal of the black tailored coat is its versatility. Whether you're searching for a tuxedo-style satin piece or a wool-structured longline coat, there's something for everyone. Below, I have compiled my favourite styles that are available to buy now.