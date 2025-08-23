These Are the Chicest Jacket Styles Worth Investing in This Season

There are only a handful of true wardrobe essentials: a great pair of jeans, a trusty trainer, a white T-shirt that’s as soft as it is easy to style, and, of course, a jacket—because, sadly, summer doesn’t last forever. But, luckily, outerwear doesn’t have to be boring. This Autumn/Winter 25, designers have made it clear: the staples are staying put, with just enough updates to feel modern.

Suede is having a particularly strong moment, weaving its way across skirts, bags, boots—and, naturally, jackets. Coach, Miu Miu and Isabel Marant all championed the luxe fabric, while equally as covetable denim was given a fresh injection of elegance, proving that even mainstay materials can feel new.

Statement jackets are in the spotlight too. Roberto Cavalli, Balmain and Coach dialled up animal prints—the pattern is spilling into accessories as well—while Gucci went bold with punchy yellows and pinks. And for those seeking something cosy, quilted jackets are a fail-safe, with Barbour continuing to lead the way.

Of course, the classics remain top of the class. Cropped trench coats, oversized bombers and leather jackets abound, now offered in a seemingly endless variety of cuts, shades and finishes to suit every individual style. And if you want to see the ones really worth investing in, we've curated a particularly chic guide below.

The Chicest Jacket Styles To Know Now

Suede Jackets

Suede jackets had something of a moment on the Autumn/Winter 25 runways, cropping up everywhere from Coach to Miu Miu to Isabel Marant. And it wasn’t one-size-fits-all either. Designers played with sharp lines and structured collars, dabbled in olive greens, and went all in on fringing (the bohemian routes are strong with suede styles). The overriding message? As long as it’s suede, you’re onto a winner.

Bomber jackets

Chloé, Loewe, Nour Hammour and a host of other luxury labels have gone all in on the bomber jacket this season, reworking the oversized silhouette in every fabric and shade imaginable. Think classic khaki, unexpected lilac, and even faux-fur cow print, which made its debut on the Topshop runway. Whichever style you opt for, expect the laidback layer to add a nonchalant cool twist to any outfit.

Statement jackets

Few pieces can lift an outfit quite as quickly as a statement jacket, transforming even the most pared-back joggers-and-tee look into something that feels much more considered. This season, Roberto Cavalli, Balmain and Coach made the case for animal print with a lot of love for leopard, while Gucci leaned into punchy shades of yellow and pink. And over at Jacquemus, sheer fabrics stepped into the spotlight, proving there's very few rules when it comes to which statement style to step into.

Leather jackets

By now, almost everyone has at least one leather jacket in their wardrobe—whether it’s a long-loved vintage find or a shiny new-season buy—and the shapes, colours and styles are endless. AllSaints, long the go-to for leather, is championing a part-bomber, part-biker hybrid; Mango has taken a more tailored approach with a blazer-inspired design; and Scandi favourite Marlene Birger keeps it modern with sleek, pared-back details. All equally sharp, and all proving you simply can't go wrong with a leather style.

Cropped trench coats

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

We don’t need to remind you of the timeless charm of a trusty trench coat—most of us already have one (or three) tucked in our wardrobes. But no jacket guide would be complete without a nod to the modern cropped style, a favourite in recent seasons at Dries Van Noten, Totême and, of course, trench connoisseurs Burberry. Wear it with everything from jeans to dresses, or even tailored trousers for a casual look that still feels polished.

Denim jackets

The Autumn/Winter 25 runways at Topshop, Simone Rocha, Loewe, Miu Miu and beyond put amped-up denim jackets front and centre. Cape-like cuts (Loewe), embellishments (Topshop) and barn-jacket shapes all brought fresh design details, but honestly, it’s hard to beat a timeless classic like Levi’s.

Quilted jackets

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

While cooler days naturally call for a proper coat, don’t underestimate the cosy charm of a quilted jacket. Barbour has long led the pack with its padded styles, earning a loyal following among famous faces, and in recent seasons luxury labels including Isabel Marant, Burberry and even Prada have happily jumped on board.