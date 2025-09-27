With summer in the rearview mirror, the heavier-duty section of your shoedrobe is about to have its moment. But while you might be able to eke out bare ankles for a few final weeks, there'll come a time when there's nothing for it but to pull on a boot.

Many of us will be welcoming the return to a sturdy track-sole, not to mention ankle support, but if you're not used to being "suited and booted" during the colder months, the catwalks have plenty of inspiration before you go shopping.

It's no understatement to say that for AW25, there really is a boot to suit all style personalities. Want something that's practical for the countryside but will still cut in the mustard in the city? Missoni's two-tone stomper should be on your mood board. How about a party boot that's pleasingly after hours-appropriate? McQueen's witchy lace-up has got your name on it (ditto the studded designs at Isabel Marant).

Keep scrolling to see and shop the five boot trends we're bookmarking.

Slick Knee-High Boots

Miu Miu AW25 (Image credit: Miu Miu)

Its no surprise that this autumn, the hero of the boot world is undoubtedly the knee-high, which appeared on almost every catwalk that featured the footwear. Miu Miu's was an instant talking point because of its buckles, scrunched leather and generally slick appearance that paired with rather bookish separates. Look for stiletto heels, pointed toes or anything that gestures at something a little sharper, spikier, sexier. You know you want to.

Scrunched Thigh-High Boots

Balmain AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thigh-high boot is often a hard-sell—it's just a lot of boot—but we're encouraged by the versions at Balmain, which were pleasingly scrunched instead of suctioned. With a bit more wiggle room, you could even wear them with a pair of straight-leg jeans (imagine!) or leave them to slouch under a flaring denim skirt. The possibilities are endless with over-the-knees. Trust us.

Studded Ankle Boots

Isabel Marant AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Studded ballet flats have dominated the group chat for many (many) seasons but for autumn, studded boots will vie for the attention of magpies. And why not? Isabel Marant's heeled version couldn't be more perfect for, whisper it, party season, especially if paired with leather and a stretch of bare leg.

Countryside Boots

Missoni AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Missoni sent boots down its catwalk that were a cross between a leather stomper and the kind of footwear you'd want for a countryside walk—flat, sturdy and sensible. Channel the vibe—without leaving the city if you so wish—with a shearling-trimmed pair to keep the foot snug or something fit-for-purpose from Barbour.

Toteme Fold-Down Shearling Boots Pepper £729 at Toteme Toteme's shearling boot will feel like a hug for your foot (in a great way) this winter. STUART WEITZMAN Hudson Lite Shearling-Lined Leather Ankle Boots £695 at Net-a-porter Wrap up for wintery walks with Stuart Weitzman's shearling-lined ankle boots. G:Two Nanette £345 at Grenson The Nanette boots by British label Grenson are on our wish list this winter. This timeless style means you will wear them for witners to come. Blundstone Leather Tall Pull-On Boots £230 at Blundstone Blundstone is the brand for comfortable boots that will go the distance, and this pull-on pair couldn't be easier to incorporate into your shoedrobe.

Lace-Up Boots

McQueen AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Witchy boots were the foil to frou-frou gowns at McQueen, with criss-cross laces from toe to calf on this pair of ruby shoes that definitely weren't Dorothy. Believe it or not, the vibe doesn't have to be Victoriana. Instead, Vagabond's flat version pays lip service to the trend without going full goth-girl. If, however, you do want to prep your shoedrobe for Halloween (and beyond), Aeyde's has the interestingly-shaped heel and slender build you're looking for.