Croissants and Dior couture: a day in the life of Bettina Looney at Paris Haute Couture Week

Yesterday was my first time at the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris. It was an absolute dream to attend the show and to be fully pampered by the Dior and the Dior Beauty team!

My day started off with breakfast in bed at the beautiful Hôtel Madame Rêve.



(Image credit: Moeez Ali)

Then I got my look all laid out and ready to change into after I finished with glam.

My wonderful glam team came to the hotel to help me get my hair and makeup ready for the show. I was going for a minimal, natural makeup look and elegant pulled-back hair.

Once my hair and makeup were done, I went on a walk around the corner from the hotel to grab a coffee and enjoy the sunshine! I bundled up in a beautiful Dior coat and threw on a pair of pointed kitten heels.

(Image credit: Moeez Ali)

I walked back to the hotel to put my final look on for the show and add the finishing touches to my makeup. I wore a beautiful SS24 Look; a black pleated skirt, paired with a classic black button down shirt tied in a large bow at the neckline. I was ready to head to the show!

(Image credit: Moeez Ali)

En Route! The show was a 15-minute drive from the hotel to Musée Rodin. I FaceTimed my husband and son on the way to a show.

I ran into some friends at the show, took pictures at the photo call, and looked for my seat when I arrived.

(Image credit: Moeez Ali)

Dior and the magical aura of couture, I loved the whole collection, it was truly beautiful! My favourite looks were Looks 3, 17, 25, 53 and 58 because of the delicate design and chic, feminine silhouettes. It’s so hard to pick just one favourite!

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dior) (Image credit: Dior) (Image credit: Dior) (Image credit: Dior)

This is me walking out under the iconic Dior sign!

After the show we captured more shots in my look. I wanted to make sure to soak up this incredible day and capture as many special moments as possible!