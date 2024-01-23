Croissants and Dior couture: a day in the life of Bettina Looney at Paris Haute Couture Week
Yesterday was my first time at the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris. It was an absolute dream to attend the show and to be fully pampered by the Dior and the Dior Beauty team!
My day started off with breakfast in bed at the beautiful Hôtel Madame Rêve.
Then I got my look all laid out and ready to change into after I finished with glam.
My wonderful glam team came to the hotel to help me get my hair and makeup ready for the show. I was going for a minimal, natural makeup look and elegant pulled-back hair.
Once my hair and makeup were done, I went on a walk around the corner from the hotel to grab a coffee and enjoy the sunshine! I bundled up in a beautiful Dior coat and threw on a pair of pointed kitten heels.
I walked back to the hotel to put my final look on for the show and add the finishing touches to my makeup. I wore a beautiful SS24 Look; a black pleated skirt, paired with a classic black button down shirt tied in a large bow at the neckline. I was ready to head to the show!
En Route! The show was a 15-minute drive from the hotel to Musée Rodin. I FaceTimed my husband and son on the way to a show.
I ran into some friends at the show, took pictures at the photo call, and looked for my seat when I arrived.
Dior and the magical aura of couture, I loved the whole collection, it was truly beautiful! My favourite looks were Looks 3, 17, 25, 53 and 58 because of the delicate design and chic, feminine silhouettes. It’s so hard to pick just one favourite!
This is me walking out under the iconic Dior sign!
After the show we captured more shots in my look. I wanted to make sure to soak up this incredible day and capture as many special moments as possible!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
