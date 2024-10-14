Any brand that counts Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes in its loyal fan base as well as an endless amount of stylish influencers, is undoubtedly doing something right. Such is the case with Toteme, the Scandinavian brand that we all can’t get enough of right now.

Known for their sleek wardrobe staples with a modern twist, their understated styles have fast become a stalwart in all the most stylish peoples forever wardrobes while, some of their now cult classic pieces, sell out season after season as we all rush to get our hands on them.

But just what makes Toteme so desirable? They’re aforementioned commitment to creating elevated wardrobe staples of course has something to do with it. Just take a look at the chic white maxi dress actress Riley Keough stepped out in earlier this week as proof while their new season knee length boots, with a chic yet sensible slanted kitten heel, show how small design changes can make classic items feel fresh and exciting.

Plus, we can’t talk about Toteme’s sartorial star power without touching on their ability to create a cult piece that everyone wants to get their hands on. From last seasons stand out scarf coat to the perfect ankle length boots I wear every autumn, their skill at creating pieces that feel both on trend yet timeless at the same time is an art that needs to be studied.

This season, it’s their fuzzy alpaca knit jumper I predict we’ll be spotting everywhere in the coming months while, they’re move into bolder prints in the form of statement leopard print, has already made it into the wardrobe of Hailey Beiber so you know it’s going to be a hit.

While pretty much any Toteme pieces you can get your hands on are going to go far in your wardrobe, you may be wondering which are styles are best to invest in for the new season. So, I’ve created an edit of the best Toteme pieces to shop now. Think of this as your ultimate autumn winter capsule wardrobe from this season's biggest brand…

