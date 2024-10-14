I swear by these 13 Toteme pieces to create the chicest autumn outfits
Knitwear, outerwear, accessories: they have it all
Any brand that counts Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes in its loyal fan base as well as an endless amount of stylish influencers, is undoubtedly doing something right. Such is the case with Toteme, the Scandinavian brand that we all can’t get enough of right now.
Known for their sleek wardrobe staples with a modern twist, their understated styles have fast become a stalwart in all the most stylish peoples forever wardrobes while, some of their now cult classic pieces, sell out season after season as we all rush to get our hands on them.
But just what makes Toteme so desirable? They’re aforementioned commitment to creating elevated wardrobe staples of course has something to do with it. Just take a look at the chic white maxi dress actress Riley Keough stepped out in earlier this week as proof while their new season knee length boots, with a chic yet sensible slanted kitten heel, show how small design changes can make classic items feel fresh and exciting.
Plus, we can’t talk about Toteme’s sartorial star power without touching on their ability to create a cult piece that everyone wants to get their hands on. From last seasons stand out scarf coat to the perfect ankle length boots I wear every autumn, their skill at creating pieces that feel both on trend yet timeless at the same time is an art that needs to be studied.
This season, it’s their fuzzy alpaca knit jumper I predict we’ll be spotting everywhere in the coming months while, they’re move into bolder prints in the form of statement leopard print, has already made it into the wardrobe of Hailey Beiber so you know it’s going to be a hit.
While pretty much any Toteme pieces you can get your hands on are going to go far in your wardrobe, you may be wondering which are styles are best to invest in for the new season. So, I’ve created an edit of the best Toteme pieces to shop now. Think of this as your ultimate autumn winter capsule wardrobe from this season's biggest brand…
Shop the best Toteme pieces
Toteme's scarf coat is a classic style from the brand - it sells out year after year.
Bag's don't get much chicer than Toteme's T-Lock shoulder bag and this suede version is very of-the-moment.
A great camel coat is a style you can rely on season after season and this draped style is timeless.
Barrel legged and in rich dark denim, these jeans tick off so many new season denim trends.
Need a boot that can take you from day to night? This is them.
In need of a bag with a little extra room? This buckle detail tote bag is spacious and style.
Make like Riley in this simple white maxi dress with a defined waist detail.
Pair these leopard print flats with an all black look for a chic, statement look.
Another classic coat from the brand, this shearling style will score you endless fashion points.
The two-tone shearling jacket reimagined a classic aviator jacket to make it one of the most sought after coverups by the brand.
Riding boots are one of this seasons trending boot styles so snap up this pair quick.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
I'm an autumn—here are 9 easy, chic and soft make-up looks I'm coveting on the daily this month
Blurred-out burgundy lips, rose gold and graphic liner galore
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Big, bouncy and zero fuss, rom-com waves have just become my new autumn hair obsession
It's time to make rom-com leading lady your autumn aesthetic
By Jazzria Harris
-
Jennifer Lopez issues a reminder that she is human amid hurtful comments
By Jenny Proudfoot