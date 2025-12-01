Fashion is Leaning Into Nonchalant Styling This Winter

Although many Autumn/Winter 2025 trends have been leaning towards a return to maximalist silhouettes, patterns, and colours, it's safe to say there are plenty of ways to embrace the look more subtly without going all in.

Introducing undone elegance: a styling approach seen on the runways of Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Victoria Beckham, and Dries Van Noten. At its core, it's simply about embracing a nonchalant approach to everyday dressing.

Championing imperfection, this look consists of layering mismatched separates with asymmetrical pieces, paired with messy hair. Alternatively, opting for oversized silhouettes draping off the shoulders. Indeed, a look we know all too well when we're in the thick of winter and simultaneously trying to keep our work bags from sliding off our heavy winter coats.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Seemingly rejecting the maximalist aesthetic of 'more is more', undone elegance looks at challenging the status quo with shapes and silhouettes rather than bold textures and colours. Loosening up our approach to styling instead of polishing it.

And while the trend champions the undone, it doesn't mean it can't be embraced for everyday dressing or incorporated into your workwear wardrobe. Indeed, there are plenty of chic sartorial ways to get the look without risking a potential dress code complaint in the office.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

From draped blazers to slouchy ankle boots, here are our top 12 expertly curated picks to nail the nonchalant look while looking (very) chic.