Trust me, I've tried and tested a lot of knitwear - these shops are the best for cashmere jumpers

There are few fashion items more luxurious than a cashmere jumper. They’re cosy, comfy and undeniably chic, even in their most simple iterations, so it’s no surprise they’re a staple piece in any fashion editor's autumn winter wardrobe.

If you’re on the lookout for a new cashmere knit, you’re most likely wondering where to go to find jumpers that offer both style and quality. So, I’ve compiled a list of all my favourite places to shop for the sumptuous fabric. From sustainable cashmere brands like Rise & Fall to unique knit designs at Khaite, every brand on this list does cashmere seriously well. And, it’s not just designer brands that deliver, the high street is also filled with great quality cashmere at incredibly affordable prices with places like M&S, H&M and Uniqlo taking top spot.

Think of this as your insider guide to where to shop for cashmere jumpers no matter your price point. And, while I have pulled out the more simple styles in my edit below (after all, they offer maximum wearability for seasons to come) don’t forget to check out their other cashmere offerings, from printed knits to scarves and socks too, you can keep it cosy from top to toe.

Where to shop the best cashmere knits

1. COS

For oversized shapes, chunky weaves and statement hues, COS should be your go-to. Their cashmere knit offering doesn’t just shy into the background and will take pride of place in your autumn winter wardrobe. Just look at that bright red turtleneck style for proof.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

2. Marks and Spencer

For affordable cashmere on the high street, M&S is one of my favourite places to shop. Not only do they have classic styles, like this chic black roll neck, but they also create cashmere knits in bold colourways and fun prints as well. Plus, as most pieces are under £100, you don’t have to feel guilty about treating yourself.

M&S Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper

M&S Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

3. Rise & Fall

Comfort and quality is at the forefront of everything Rise & Fall do so it’s no surprise their cashmere knits are some of the best around. While the offering isn’t huge, you will find a mix of colour options and styles sure to suit all tastes. What sets Rise & Fall apart however is that they’re B Corp certified, which means they are committed to sustainable practices and lowering their environmental footprint, making them a great conscious cashmere choice.

Rise & Fall Finest Cashmere Mid-weight Crew Neck Jumper

Rise & Fall Finest Cashmere Sweatshirt

4. Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti’s 100% cashmere collection is small but mighty, made up of simple yet sleek styles that are sure to work hard in your wardrobe. My favourite has to be the grey polo top which I can see paired with jeans and loafers for an understated preppy feel.

Massimo Dutti Knit Cashmere Sweater with Polo Collar

Massimo Dutti 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

5. Khaite

If you’re looking for luxury cashmere, I recommend checking out Khaite. While you may know them for their chic accessories or their influencer approved Coli dress, they’re cashmere is also seriously good too. Alongside classic weaves, you’ll also find ribbed and chunkier options for a fresh take.

Khaite Calvin cashmere sweater

Khaite Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan

6. H&M

H&M’s premium knitwear collection includes not just cashmere but also mohair and wool blends too which makes them a one-stop shop if you want luxurious knitwear on the high street. This year their offering is ultra classic featuring simple round and v-neck styles in neutral and muted tones ideal for the fashion minimalist.

H&M Fine-knit Cashmere Jumper

H&M Oversized Cashmere Jumper

7. Toteme

Toteme’s leaf green cashmere sweater may just be my favourite on this list. Much like all their styles, it’s classic with a twist thanks to the punchy colourway and I can picture it worn with taupe tailored trousers and trainers for the chicest office outfit. As many of their knits go viral every winter however I can pretty much guarantee whichever style you opt for, you won’t be disappointed.

Toteme Cashmere Sweater

Toteme Embroidered Cashmere Knit Jumper

8. Uniqlo

You probably know uniqlo for their thermal vests and comfy staples but did you know they do cashmere too? At under £100 and made from 100% cashmere, you’ll be hard pressed to find knitwear at better value than this. A word of warning however, they do sell out quickly, so if you see a style you like I’d suggest picking it up ASAP or be plagued with shopping regret.

Uniqlo Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

Uniqlo Cashmere V Neck Jumper

Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

