I promise, these 14 suede bags are sure to take your autumn outfits to the next level

Best suede bags
(Image credit: @anoukyve, @slipintostyle, Getty Images)
There’s no denying it, suede is the moment right now. The trend that’s synonymous with autumn dressing has hit new heights this season and we’re not just seeing a smattering of the super soft fabric enter our wardrobes but instead, it’s a full suede takeover.

First it was the suede jacket that became the latest it-item everyone was desperate to get there hands on, then it was the turn or suede trousers and skirts as we ditched our summer dresses in favour of something more cool-weather appropriate, and now, it’s our accessories that have had a suede refresh and, more specifically, it’s suede handbags that are topping our wishlists (at least according to LTK who saw a 600% uptake in searches for the style last week).

Neelam Gill carrying Suede bag The Row Margaux

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

If you want to treat yourself to the ultimate suede handbag this season, there really is only one style to go for and it’s of course, The Row’s Margaux. While its leather finishes have been a favourite among the style set for months now, there’s something softer and more understated about the suede style and I predict we’re going to see everyone carrying it as the weather gets colder.

But, it’s not just one handbag shape that’s reigning supreme. This season suede bags come in all different shapes, sizes and styles and I don’t know about you but I want them all. From slouchy shoulder bags perfect for wearing everyday to mini styles ideal for slinging over your arm for dinner and drinks, there really is a suede bag for all occasions. In need of a new work bag? There’s a suede style for that while chic, suede elevated totes make the perfect do-it-all option if you want a bag that will look great no matter the occasion.

Ready to see them all for yourself? Well, keep scrolling for my edit of the best suede handbags to shop now. Alongside classic tan shades, you’ll also find rich chocolate browns for an elegant finish as well as colour pop styles if you want to brighten up your autumn winter looks. Just don’t forget your suede protector if you are carrying one of these chic styles as nobody wants to get caught in a downpour with their favourite suede arm candy unprotected.

Shop the best suede bags

Jigsaw Heckfield Suede

Jigsaw Heckfield Suede Tote

In a classic shape and chic dark brown colour way, this tote will work hard in your wardrobe.

The RowSoft Margaux 17 tote bag
The Row Soft Margaux 17 tote bag

The ultimate it-bag, move quick as this is sure to sell out quickly.

Manu Atelier Mini Tote du Jour Sigaro Suede
Manu Atelier Mini Tote du Jour Sigaro Suede

Manu Atelier's suede bags are an influencer favourite and it's no surprise why when you see this chic tote.

Bottega Veneta Cabat intrecciato suede bucket bag
Bottega Veneta Cabat intrecciato suede bucket bag

While most suede bags lean into the smoothness of the fabric, Bottega's bucket bag features their signature weave for added interest.

Arket Curved Suede Bag
Arket Curved Suede Bag

For something a little different, I love Arket's moon shaped crossbody.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag

If you can't get your hand on The Row's Margaux, this style from Reformation is a great alternative.

Chloé Marcie leather-trimmed suede shoulder bag
Chloé Marcie leather-trimmed suede shoulder bag

Chloé single handly brought boho back so of course they have some seriously good suede bags this season.

River Island Brown whipstitch suede shopper bag
River Island Brown whipstitch suede shopper bag

The strap detailing on River Island's suede bag takes it to the next level.

Aesther Ekme Suede shoulder bag
Aesther Ekme Suede shoulder bag

Minimalists, this is the suede bag for you featuring neat, clean lines and a sleek, simple look.

Rouje Large Ebony Bag in Suede
Rouje Large Ebony Bag in Suede

Channel chic Parisian style with this suede shoulder bag from Rouje.

Jimmy Choo Medium Suede Cinch Bucket Bag
Jimmy Choo Medium Suede Cinch Bucket Bag

Jimmy Choo's Cinch bag features a detachable strap so you can easily switch it from a shoulder style to a pillowy clutch bag.

CoachBrooklyn 28 Suede Shoulder Bag
Coach Brooklyn 28 Suede Shoulder Bag

Still not over the Y2K trend? You need Coach's suede shoulder bag.

