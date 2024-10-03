I promise, these 14 suede bags are sure to take your autumn outfits to the next level
They’re slouchy, soft and incredibly chic
There’s no denying it, suede is the moment right now. The trend that’s synonymous with autumn dressing has hit new heights this season and we’re not just seeing a smattering of the super soft fabric enter our wardrobes but instead, it’s a full suede takeover.
First it was the suede jacket that became the latest it-item everyone was desperate to get there hands on, then it was the turn or suede trousers and skirts as we ditched our summer dresses in favour of something more cool-weather appropriate, and now, it’s our accessories that have had a suede refresh and, more specifically, it’s suede handbags that are topping our wishlists (at least according to LTK who saw a 600% uptake in searches for the style last week).
If you want to treat yourself to the ultimate suede handbag this season, there really is only one style to go for and it’s of course, The Row’s Margaux. While its leather finishes have been a favourite among the style set for months now, there’s something softer and more understated about the suede style and I predict we’re going to see everyone carrying it as the weather gets colder.
But, it’s not just one handbag shape that’s reigning supreme. This season suede bags come in all different shapes, sizes and styles and I don’t know about you but I want them all. From slouchy shoulder bags perfect for wearing everyday to mini styles ideal for slinging over your arm for dinner and drinks, there really is a suede bag for all occasions. In need of a new work bag? There’s a suede style for that while chic, suede elevated totes make the perfect do-it-all option if you want a bag that will look great no matter the occasion.
Ready to see them all for yourself? Well, keep scrolling for my edit of the best suede handbags to shop now. Alongside classic tan shades, you’ll also find rich chocolate browns for an elegant finish as well as colour pop styles if you want to brighten up your autumn winter looks. Just don’t forget your suede protector if you are carrying one of these chic styles as nobody wants to get caught in a downpour with their favourite suede arm candy unprotected.
Shop the best suede bags
In a classic shape and chic dark brown colour way, this tote will work hard in your wardrobe.
The ultimate it-bag, move quick as this is sure to sell out quickly.
Manu Atelier's suede bags are an influencer favourite and it's no surprise why when you see this chic tote.
While most suede bags lean into the smoothness of the fabric, Bottega's bucket bag features their signature weave for added interest.
If you can't get your hand on The Row's Margaux, this style from Reformation is a great alternative.
Chloé single handly brought boho back so of course they have some seriously good suede bags this season.
The strap detailing on River Island's suede bag takes it to the next level.
Minimalists, this is the suede bag for you featuring neat, clean lines and a sleek, simple look.
Jimmy Choo's Cinch bag features a detachable strap so you can easily switch it from a shoulder style to a pillowy clutch bag.
