These are the only 5 ways I'm styling baggy jeans this spring

Chic and comfortable

Women wearing baggy jeans
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Contrary to what you've heard, baggy jeans aren't going anywhere. Their skinnier counterpart may be slowly making a return, but theres still quite a lot of resistance to ditch our favourite wide legs with baggy jeans continuing to be the go-to style for the fash pack.

Although I don't usually praise defiance against denim trends, I strictly favour comfort above all else and I'm pleased to say I'm not the only one in favour of this comfy style, with Google search volume marking an uptick of +244,000% over the past month.

With warmer months coming in thick and fast, styling baggy jeans for hotter climes can feel a little daunting - but fear not, I'm here to help. As a denim expert who loves oversized silhouettes, I have compiled my five favourite failsafe outfit formulas that elevate baggy jeans for spring.

What shoes to wear with baggy jean?

Indeed, baggy jeans are often viewed as an informal denim silhouette but they can be elevated too. The secret is in how you style them, with footwear playing a significant role.

For a casual day, choose a pair of ballet flats or trainers - both options are comfortable enough for running errands. To prevent your jeans from gathering at the hemline, roll them up for a turned-up look that is very OTM.

If you're looking to elevate your baggy jeans swap in la pair of slimline loafers or a pair of pointed-toe kitten heels. The pointy toe will elongate the leg by drawing the eye down.

How to style baggy jeans?

The best news is that almost anything in your existing capsule wardrobe is guaranteed to look great when paired with baggy jeans. From your favourite white T-shirt and blazer to a simple cardigan, you can't go wrong.

Below, find the ultimate styling formulas if you're looking to refresh your favourite baggy jeans for spring.

Keep It Monochrome

How to style baggy jeans influencer wearing a monochrome outfit

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

Monochrome is a go-to look for many fashion insiders as it instantly gives any look a touch of effortless cool. For especially warmer days, pair white baggy jeans with an oversized linen top and flip-flops.

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

Low Slung Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Havaianas ® X Zara Sandals
ZARA
Havaianas ® X Zara Sandals

Park 3 Medium Textured-Leather Tote
THE ROW
Park 3 Medium Tote

With a cardigan

Woman wearing baggy jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you know me, you'll know my default uniform is a pair of baggy jeans and a white T-shirt. However, on the rare occasion I like to mix it up, I always add in a cardigan. Easy to style and great for cooler days, a textured cardigan will always go a long way.

Printed Low Rise Baggy Jeans
MANGO
Knitted Jacket With Details

Printed Low Rise Baggy Jeans
GUESS
Printed Low Rise Baggy Jeans

Saffiano Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Prada
Saffiano Patent Pumps

Sl557 Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
SAINT LAURENT
Rectangular-Frame Sunglasses

Layered under a mini dress

Woman wearing baggy jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For maximalists looking to dress up any casual occasion, layering a mini dress and a T-shirt and your baggy jeans is a fun styling trick. Experiment with whimsical pastel colours for a new-season feel.

Shushu/tong - Women's Patchwork Sling Dress - (pink)
Shu Shu Tong
Patchwork Sling Dress

Logo-Print Cotton T-Shirt | 44
Marni
Cotton T-shirt

Shushu/tong - Women's Patchwork Sling Dress - (pink)
Abercrombie
Low Rise Baggy Jean

Le Cadeau Satin Slingback Pumps
Mach & Mach
Le Cadeau Pumps

Double denim

Double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A double denim look consisting of a denim jacket and jeans (aka the Canadian Tuxedo) has long been a failsafe outfit formula when in need of some wardrobe inspiration. Chic, understated, and most importantly comfortable—what's not to love?

Damson Madder,

Damson Madder
Nova Oversized Shacket

Damson Madder,

Damson Madder
Italian Selvedge Sylvie Jean

Gia Grommet Thong Sandals
Free People
Gia Grommet Thong Sandals

Hera Nano Crystal-Embellished Shoulder Bag
CULT GAIA
Hera Nano Shoulder Bag

With a sweater vest

Woman wearing baggy jeans and a sweater vest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who don't tend to favour doubling up on oversized silhouettes, a sleek sweater vest helps polish the look. Balance out the volume of baggy jeans with a more fitted silhouette on top. Simply finish off this outfit formula with a bright pair of cherry-red sandals.

Crew Neck With Open Armhole | Mid Grey Melange
Róhe
Crew Neck With Open Armhole

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Suede Thong Sandals
Toteme
Suede Thong Sandals

Mu 11zs Rectangle-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
MIU MIU
Mu 11zs Acetate Sunglasses

