Margot Robbie is a Hollywood golden girl. Graced with the classic good looks of silver screen starlets of yore and the acting chops to match, she could easily have been typecast after her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street—something she’s spoken candidly about as a catalyst for launching her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with her now-husband Tom Ackerley, and partners Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. Her roles, though, like her wardrobe (more on that to come), reflect a deliberate effort to assert agency in an industry that too often dictates who women should be and how they should look.

Which brings us to that press tour. Ok, Barbenheimer summer may well and truly be behind us, but lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour wardrobe (tourdrobe, if you will). Maybe it’s because she’s back on the circuit following the birth of her son, or maybe it’s just that when celebrity styling lands as perfectly as hers did, the looks linger in the imagination.

Margot Robbie’s kaleidoscope of looks were pulled straight from Barbie’s fashion archives. There was a bubblegum-pink Versace power suit in Seoul, complete with a matching pillbox hat, channeling 1985’s Day-to-Night Barbie; a sequin-saturated Schiaparelli gown in LA, lifted from the 1960 “Solo in the Spotlight” doll; and a neon pink Balmain mini dress in Mexico City (Earring Magic Barbie circa ’92). Her homage extended from Pucci prints and crimped hair (shoutout to my fellow ’90s kids and Totally Hair Barbie) to a blush corseted Vivienne Westwood gown in London. Every look helped cement Robbie’s place in fashion history.

Margot Robbie at the press conference for "Barbie" in Seoul, South Korea. (Image credit: Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Now, she’s back on tour promoting A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and while the film doesn’t quite lend itself to method dressing, Margot Robbie hasn’t disappointed with her sartorial choices. Sure, she’s stepped away from dolly flamboyance and into a more sultry, refined glamour, but the commitment to couture remains.

At the London premiere, she chose a sheer Armani Privé gown with an open back fastened by a single jewel‑pendant strap. She’s also embraced the lingerie trend in a Mugler bra top and matching pencil skirt. Most recently, she’s worn a painterly Phoebe Philo-era Celine mini with sculptural heels (also archive Celine) and wraparound shades. Even her graphic eye makeup referenced the runway with its bold kohl rims.

Margot Robbie wearing archive Celine, September 16th 2025 (Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

Across these looks, a new narrative is emerging, one that is less about playful nostalgia, and more about powerful elegance. There’s a confidence which nods to the past (stylist Andrew Mukamal seems to be having a lot of fun digging through designer archives), but is firmly grounded in the now.

Here, we run through Robbie’s fashion trajectory, exploring how she resisted Hollywood’s star-making machine and refused to let the industry define her—or her style.

Margot Robbie 2010-2015

Image 1 of 5 Margot Robbie arrives at the 52nd TV Week Logie Awards at Crown Casino in 2010 (Image credit: Scott Barbour via Getty Images) Margot Robbie at the 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour (Image credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images) Margot Robbie on the red carpet at the World Premiere of 'About Time' at Somerset House on August 8, 2013 (Image credit: Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage via Getty Images) Margot Robbie attends the 3rd Annual Australians in Film Awards Benefit Gala at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in 2014 (Image credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images) Margot Robbie attends the Givenchy fashion show at New York Fashion Week 2015 (Image credit: Paul Morigi/WireImage via Getty Images)

When Margot Robbie first burst onto the Hollywood scene in 2013 with The Wolf of Wall Street, she was introduced as the archetypal “girl next door”—conventionally beautiful, confident, and accessibly chic. Given this was around 2013, there were many body-hugging dresses in soft pastels and neutrals, too. This early red carpet styling balanced femininity with an emphasis on youthfulness and a certain accessibility—the age-old ‘girls want to be her, boys want to be with her’ attitude that Hollywood has so masterfully cultivated. Classic A-line silhouettes and understated details became go-tos, complemented by fresh, dewy makeup and soft waves that highlighted her natural beauty. It was a high-time for the ‘no make-up make-up look,’ so this wasn’t unique to Robbie, but it did align with the industry’s typical approach to presenting ingenues. These early choices set the tone for a style that felt timeless yet accessible.

Margot Robbie 2015–2020

Image 1 of 5 Margot Robbie at the "Suicide Squad" world premiere in 2016 (Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images) Margot Robbie at the IFP's 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2017 (Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images) Margot Robbie on the red carpet at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2018 (Image credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Margot Robbie in Tribeca, 2019 (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images) Margot Robbie attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 collection (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images For Chanel via Getty Images)

By the time Robbie took on the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016), her fashion persona had started to shift. Looking back, this might be—to use comic book parlance—her method-dressing origin story. The chaotic, punky character heralded a bold departure from her earlier, more subdued style. She was often seen in high-octane designers like Alexander McQueen and Miu Miu, wearing leather jackets and metallic finishes that hinted towards a new, edgier aesthetic. Her hairstyles evolved too: messy waves gave way to platinum blonde with dark roots, paired with smoky eye makeup.

As her star continued to ascend with films like I, Tonya (2017) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), and as she moved away from the industry stereotyping that befalls so many actors, her fashion began to reflect her growing status as one of Hollywood’s most high-profile actresses. On the red carpet, this meant a sophisticated yet playful blend of minimalist tailoring and couture drama with modern pieces from the prestigious Parisian houses of Chanel, Dior, and Gucci mixed with structured silhouettes and sleek lines.

Margot Robbie 2020 and Beyond

Image 1 of 5 Margot Robbie at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Margot Robbie in new York, 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images) Margot Robbie at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images) Margot Robbie at a launch party for her new Gin brand "Papa Salt" at Roof Gardens in London, 2024 (Image credit: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images via Getty Images) Margot Robbie at the "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" photocall at The Corinthia Hotel in London, 2025 (Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images via Getty Images)

Welcome to the era when a fashion icon is born. Between Bombshell (2019), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), and Birds of Prey (2020), her wardrobe began mirroring her position as a true A-lister. Enter clean lines, sharp tailoring, and haute couture. Statement pieces from Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Balenciaga blend with a strong mix of tailored suits and structured silhouettes. A return to the sleek hairstyles and understated makeup that characterised her early years in Hollywood allow the clothes to command attention.

Not to wax lyrical about Barbie too much, but it’s this role that marked a turning point in her sartorial journey, too. Her outfits, the source of much critical analysis, balanced bold pinks, kitschy accents (this is Barbie, after all), and exaggerated shapes. More recently, Robbie’s focus has shifted toward sustainability and personal style, championing eco-conscious designers like Chloé, while incorporating vintage and pre-loved pieces.

Where once her fashion was defined by youthfulness and playful accessibility, it has now matured into an extension of her own star power. Whether embracing maximalist glamour or making a statement through archive designs, Margot Robbie has proven she is as much a fashion icon as she is a versatile actress. If Barbie was anything to go by, next year’s Wuthering Heights may well signal a return to Regency-era dressing. Dust off your girdles, girls.