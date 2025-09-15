The Best Dressed Celebrities From the 2025 Emmy Awards

Television’s biggest night of the year took place in Los Angeles last night. While the East Coast has been busy with New York Fashion Week over the past few days, it was the West Coast that stole the show with a memorable night of glitz and glamour.

It’s safe to say the 77th annual awards celebration was definitely not one to miss. From record-breaking wins—like Adolescence’s Owen Cooper becoming the ceremony’s youngest-ever winner—to The Pitt and The Studio racking up a remarkable number of wins, and, of course, the sublime goody bags attendees walked away with.

Of course, no Hollywood awards ceremony would be complete without plenty of outstanding fashion moments. The red carpet showcased a mix of stunning debuts, such as Jenna Ortega in Sarah Burton’s inaugural Givenchy collection and Rashida Jones in Jonathan Anderson at Dior. Vintage pieces also made a comeback, with Michelle Williams in archival Chanel and Ruth Negga wearing Prada SS’09.

Keen to see more? Below, we’ve rounded up our top celebrity looks from the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Emmy Awards 2025 Red Carpet: The Best Celebrity Looks

Jenna Ortega in Givenchy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega dazzled in a full jewellery-encrusted chest piece from Sarah Burton's debut collection at Givenchy.

Ruth Negga in Prada and Messika jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A favourite among the fashion set, Prada's fairy collection was first seen at their Spring/Summer 2008 collection and became a fashion phenomenon ever since. Now elegantly donned by Ruth Negga, styled with Messika jewellery.

Lisa in Lever Couture and Louboutin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plucked straight from a princess film, Lisa wore a bubblegum pink gown paired with Louboutin's classic Miss Z heels.

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accompanied by fiancé Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez wore a cherry-red asymmetric column gown with a polished draped collar for the perfect date night look.

Chloë Sevigny in Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn't get much chicer than Chloë Sevigny in a black Saint Laurent gown with gold embellishments.

Michelle Williams in Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress stepped onto the red carpet in a vintage Chanel gown fitted with a knotted detail at the shoulder and a textured bodice.

Rashida Jones in Christian Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Continuing with Jonathan Anderson's Dior red carpet dressings, Rashida Jones chose this elegant black silk gown with asymmetric shoulder detailing for an extra touch.

Quinta Brunson in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson wore a sleek black crêpe gown with embroidered cross straps and a cut-out detail.

Parkey Posey in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the evening's most striking looks was none other than White Lotus' favourite Parker Posey in a periwinkle organza gown by Valentino.

Chase Sui Wonders in Thom Browne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Incorporating key Thom Browne design motifs, Chase Sui Wonders' bodycon gown featured elegant lacing along the back.

Hunter Schafer in McQueen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Euphoria star stunned in a halter-neck gown by McQueen.