From Manolos to UGGs: Sarah Jessica Parker on Her Evolving Shoe Philosophy

As an avid and lifelong Sex and The City fan, I couldn't help but wonder... is there a deeper meaning behind Sarah Jessica Parker starring in UGG's Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign? The actor was unveiled as the new face of the cult Southern Californian brand just days after the final-ever episode of And Just Like That aired earlier this year—and it feels anything but coincidental.

Instead, it reads as a fabulously full-circle moment. One that marks the end of one chapter for the actor—namely, the Manolo Blahnik stiletto-filled Carrie-verse—and an intentional step in another, wonderfully unexpected direction. It's worth noting, too, that SJP Collection, Parker's namesake shoe brand best-known for its glamorous heels, is currently in the process of winding down.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Suitably titled 'Iconic from the First Step', UGG's latest campaign features Parker alongside the likes of Jeremy Scott, Central Cee and Elsa Hosk, to celebrate the brand's decades-long journey from Cali beaches to the feet of some of the world's most prominent stars. Parker appears on the streets of Paris in a decidedly Bradshaw-esque ensemble—a sparkling skirt, black top and pearl necklace—paired with her trusty platform UGGs. Proof, if ever we needed it, that even fashion’s most enduring style icons can’t resist the cosy, comfy allure of the classic sheepskin boot, nor shy away from styling them in fresh, unexpected ways.

Here, Sarah Jessica Parker sits down exclusively with Marie Claire UK to discuss her journey in shoes and fashion— from childhood, to Carrie Bradshaw, to today.

Stefon Diggs and Sarah Jessica Parker in the UGG AW25 campaign (Image credit: Courtesy UGG)

What drew you to working with UGG for this campaign?

"To me, UGG has always represented comfort, warmth, and an effortless approach to dressing. There’s something very honest about the brand, and I admire their ability to partner comfort with style, year after year."

What is your all-time favourite UGG style?

"I think I’d have to say the Classic boot. It’s exactly what it says it is—classic. There’s a universality to it; anyone, anywhere can wear them and look like themselves."

What is your first memory of UGGs?

"I remember the first time I slipped them on; someone on set brought their pair to keep warm between scenes. I thought, 'oh, this is a hug for my feet'. Back then, on set, I wore them with sweats and a big coat. But over the years, I found ways to style them with almost any look. Now, I love balancing the softness with something structured; a tailored coat, a pair of jeans that fits just right. UGG boots are unexpectedly sophisticated when you let them be the grounding moment in a look."

What are your tricks for keeping your UGGs pristine?

"Care! A protective spray, a soft brush, and respect for the suede. And when life happens, you let the imperfection tell a story. There’s nothing better than a well-loved pair of UGG boots."

Sarah Jessica Parker wears UGG boots on set while filming 'Sex and the City' in 2003 (L) and 2009 (R) (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

How has your approach to footwear changed over the years?

"I’ve always gravitated towards footwear that makes me feel like myself. I love everything from a bright coloured pump to a shearling lined boot. I believe in shoes that make you feel good; make you feel like you."

Have you always loved shoes?

"Always. My mother used to take me and my siblings shoe shopping when we were young, and it was always such an event. We didn't have much, so choosing a pair was thoughtful, deliberate, almost ceremonial. I remember running my fingers over each pair, smelling the leather, admiring the stitching. I still feel that emotional over certain pairs of shoes."

What is your most treasured pair of shoes?

"I could never choose a favourite. That’s like asking me to pick a favourite child."

(Image credit: Courtesy HBO MAX)

Which shoes are currently on your wishlist?

"I don’t do a lot of shoe shopping which may surprise people. But if I had to put together a wishlist, I bet it would include a handful of beautiful Repetto shoes."

How would you describe your personal style?

"Intentional but curious. Over time, I’ve learned to trust instinct. The most important part about clothing is that you feel like yourself when you’re wearing it."

Is there anything you would never wear?

"Again, never say never. Fashion is play. I don’t believe in rules."

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

How similar is your style to Carrie Bradshaw's?

"Carrie and I are very different people. We both love shoes, but her in a much more fevered manner. She was braver sometimes; she’d try combinations I might only admire on someone else. I never hated a single thing I wore on the show. Every look had purpose. Every decision was intentional."

What is your favourite-ever look from Carrie’s Sex and the City wardrobe?

"It’s hard to choose, but perhaps the tutu. For sentimental reasons. It captured Carrie’s spirit so perfectly at that time: playful, unafraid, romantic."

And your favourite look from And Just Like That…?

"Getting to rewear clothes from the original series was incredibly special, like the Vivienne Westwood wedding dress and the Versace millefeuille gown. Both were just as sentimental as they were dramatic and theatrical. Wearing such beautiful garments is always a privilege."

