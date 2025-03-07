Schiaparelli's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection blends surrealist motifs with wearable elegance

A favourite amongst the A-list, Schiaparelli has had quite a stellar start to Paris Fashion Week. Coming off the back of the Academy Awards, where Ariana Grande was seen wearing a gravity-defying 3D corset dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 couture show, plus a custom gown for her opening performance. There's no denying that creative director Daniel Roseberry's design prowess has taken the industry by storm.

Further proving his intricate craftsmanship, he presented a sublime collection that explored the complexities between womenswear and menswear. Asking himself core questions that relate to the Schiaparelli woman: What makes women feel both special and comfortable? How do they dress in their daily lives? What do they want from their clothes?

The result? A 43-piece collection that combines female and male dressing archetypes, the Schiaparelli way.

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)

Opening the show was Gigi Hadid in a black wool crepe jacket with an oversized tonal shearling collar. Featuring a silhouette instantly recognisable as a Schiaparelli motif, a cinched corseted waist that nods to Elsa Schiaparelli's surrealist touches.

Following Hadid's lead were key outerwear pieces paired with cowboy pants and gold metal XL belt buckle belts, which alluded to Roseberry's Texan upbringing through Western motifs. Faux-fur-lined coats with exaggerated shoulders were transformed into floor-length evening capes with long collars.

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)

As part of the brand's infamous eveningwear offering, this collection included a two-piece butter-yellow faux-fur jacket and a deconstructed asymmetrical dress, as well as an oversized coat with feathers and a matching pencil skirt paired with ankle-grazing cowboy boots.

Red-carpet-worthy gowns comprised of satin-ribbon asymmetric designs, embroidered glass bugle beaded halter dresses, bustier silhouettes with embellished golden discs, and antique silver mirrors. Other ready-to-wear dresses were made of electric blue velvet, with jersey fringes and tassel detailing.

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)

Reimagining Schiaparelli's couture exploration seen on the runways during January's Haute Couture shows within a ready-to-wear angle that still retains the brand's surrealist motifs—which Schiaparelli fans know all too well. This adds an extra touch of significance when combined with the inspiration behind this collection: the women in Roseberry's life and their everyday wardrobe.

"I’ve spent the past few months speaking less and listening more. I wanted to make things that can inspire, and that can never be replicated by fast fashion. The women in my life are lone stars—there’s no one else like them, and there could never be. I hope they, and all women, feel the same about these clothes," says Roseberry.