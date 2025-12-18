This is what alcohol is doing to your skin—and how those changes show up over time

If you wake up on Christmas morning with a face that’s looking a little puffier, duller and sits a little heavier in the mirror, it could be the lack of sleep, or maybe the lack of daylight. But if your skin seems especially congested, flushed or tired, there’s a more obvious culprit: alcohol.

Festive drinking has a habit of creeping up on us. You pour another glass without thinking, meet friends for a cocktail that turns into two, or make a few too many toasts at dinner. While the effects might feel fleeting, your skin experiences alcohol as a form of stress—dehydrating, inflammatory and disruptive at both a surface and cellular level. The result can be redness that lasts far beyond the hangover, fine lines that feel suddenly more obvious, and breakouts that arrive seemingly overnight.

Below, consultant dermatologists unpack exactly what alcohol does to the skin—from next-day puffiness to long-term ageing—and how to limit the fallout without skipping the celebrations altogether.

How does alcohol affect the skin?

In the short term, alcohol shows up fast—and on your face. “Many people notice flushing because alcohol causes temporary dilation of the blood vessels,” explains Consultant Dermatologist Dr Derrick Phillips. Drink regularly, and that dilation can become more permanent, leading to background redness and visible thread veins.

Alcohol is also deeply dehydrating. It disrupts the skin’s ability to hold onto water, leaving it “dull, dry and less elastic,” which makes fine lines more noticeable. Then there’s inflammation. As alcohol is metabolised, it creates by-products that trigger oxidative stress—a big reason it worsens acne and rosacea. For those with reactive skin, “even small amounts can be enough to trigger symptoms.”

Over time, the picture doesn't get better. Dr Ophelia Veraitch points to “chronic dullness and poor skin texture” from ongoing barrier damage, alongside “accelerated ageing” due to increased collagen breakdown. In short: dehydration, inflammation and repeated vascular stress are taking their toll.

The link between alcohol, dehydration and dull skin

Alcohol is a diuretic—meaning you lose more fluid than you take in. That internal dehydration quickly shows on the skin, which can feel tight, rough and less supple. According to Dr Phillips, alcohol also weakens the skin barrier, allowing moisture to escape more easily, which leads to dullness and uneven texture.

Dr Veraitch notes that alcohol depletes “water, electrolytes and nutrients,” while its metabolites increase oxidative stress—compounding dryness, roughness and fine lines.

How alcohol accelerates skin ageing

Alcohol accelerates skin ageing through several overlapping pathways. Alcohol dehydrates skin, fuels inflammation and generates free radicals that damage collagen and elastin. Dr Phillips also flags lifestyle knock-ons: poor sleep disrupts overnight repair, while sugar-heavy drinks drive glycation—a process that stiffens collagen and accelerates ageing.

Dr Veraitch breaks it down bluntly: “chronic dehydration, oxidative stress, collagen degradation and glycation” all contribute to laxity, fine lines and uneven tone.

Why alcohol causes flushing and triggers rosacea flare-ups

Facial flushing after drinking isn’t just a surface reaction—it’s rooted in how the body processes alcohol. “When we metabolise alcohol it is converted into acetaldehyde,” explains Dr Phillips. Most people clear this efficiently, but those with reduced activity of the enzyme ALDH2 break it down more slowly, allowing acetaldehyde to accumulate and dilate blood vessels in the skin. The result is that familiar red flush, which can feel hot, tight or uncomfortable.

Alcohol also interferes with histamine. Acetaldehyde can trigger its release, while alcohol slows histamine breakdown, amplifying redness, warmth and itching—sometimes after just a small amount. Alcohol’s own vasodilatory effect lowers the threshold for flushing further, particularly in sensitive or reactive skin types.

For people with rosacea, these mechanisms stack up. “Alcohol caused vasodilation (i.e. blood vessels become wider) especially on the face,” says Dr Veraitch, adding that alcohol is “a big trigger for patients with rosacea.” Over time, repeated vessel dilation can become more permanent, contributing to persistent redness and visible thread veins.

How different types of alcohol affect the skin

Unfortunately, alcohol itself is the main issue—but the specifics can make a difference. “Different types of alcohol can affect the skin in slightly different ways, but the core issue is still the alcohol itself,” says Dr Phillips. Drinks high in sugar, such as cocktails and alcopops, are particularly problematic. “These can worsen inflammation and contribute to glycation, a process that weakens collagen and accelerates visible ageing,” he explains, making them more likely to trigger breakouts in acne-prone skin.

Red wine is another common trigger. “Wine, particularly red wine, contains histamines and sulfites, which can provoke flushing, redness or itch in those who are sensitive,” says Dr Phillips, noting that this is especially relevant for people with rosacea. Sulphites in white wine and champagne can have a similar effect, aggravating redness and sensitivity.

Beer, despite containing small amounts of B vitamins, offers little in return. “These are not present in quantities that meaningfully benefit the skin, and the alcohol content still has dehydrating and inflammatory effects,” Dr Phillips adds. Spirits, while still dehydrating, tend to cause fewer flare-ups simply because they contain fewer additives. As Dr Veraitch says, they are “often the ‘cleanest’ option for those prone to inflammatory skin conditions.”

Ways to minimise skin damage before, during and after drinking

Hydration is non-negotiable. “It’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water in between alcoholic drinks,” says Dr Phillips, who also advises eating before or while drinking to slow alcohol absorption and reduce its inflammatory impact. Avoiding high-sugar mixers can also help, particularly if you are prone to acne or reactive skin.

Once you get home, barrier support is key. “Using a hydrating serum or a moisturiser rich in ceramides before bed can help limit overnight moisture loss,” Dr Phillips explains. The following day, Dr Veraitch recommends keeping things gentle and reparative. “Apply a hydrating serum or cream with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as niacinamide,” she says, alongside thorough rehydration and good sleep, which, as ever, does much of the recovery work on its own.

The biggest misconceptions about alcohol and skin health

That red wine is “good for you” because of antioxidants—it isn’t. According to the experts, inflammatory and dehydrating effects outweigh any benefit. Another myth? That only heavy drinking affects skin. As Dr Phillips points out, even small amounts can trigger redness or flare-ups in sensitive skin.

And no, sadly, skincare can’t cancel it out. As Dr Veraitch says, good products help, but they “can’t counteract the damage done by alcohol at a cellular level.” Moderation is the most important thing.

So no, you don’t need to swear off champagne forever. But if your skin feels like it’s sending you a quiet message after every festive season, it’s probably worth listening. A little moderation, a lot of water and some strategic skincare won’t erase the effects entirely—but they will make January’s reflection feel far more forgiving.