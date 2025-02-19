in News
Fashion Writer
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
-
What to look out for at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025
Things to put on your radar
By Rebecca Jane Hill
-
Watches Trends 2025: Muted palettes, retro styling and all-out bling
We look at what's big in the world of horology for the year ahead
By Rachael Taylor
-
Shop the cover: Discover Ramla Ali’s sports luxe styles
By Lisa Oxenham
-
Style Briefing: Phoebe Philo redefined the modern woman's aspiring wardrobe - we take a closer look at her eponymous brand
Decoding the cult label
By Penny Goldstone