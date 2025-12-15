Wondering How to Style White Jeans for Winter? Just Follow Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Lead

White jeans have long been considered a summer essential, while deep, dark indigo reigns supreme in winter. Yet it appears the tides are changing, and a number of chic celebrities are leading the charge: namely, Sienna Miller, Sarah Jessica Parker and, of course, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—or RHW, as she’s now known by fashion fans.

Taking to Instagram to share not one but six ways to wear white jeans for every season, the model made a strong case for the pared-back wardrobe essential. My favourite look for colder climes? This cream shearling jacket—the fluffy fabric is having a real moment—styled with a cosy knit. Simple yet incredibly chic, RHW is always one to prove why classic colour pairings remain popular for good reason.

So, if you’re looking for extra inspiration for your winter wardrobe moodboard, consider this your cue. And I’ve even sourced similar options for you to shop now, to make recreating Rosie’s outfit even more effortless.

Shop Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's White Jeans Look