The Style Set Has Spoken—We're In for a Pucci Print Summer

If the Spring/Summer 2025 trends have taught us anything, it’s that our love for nostalgic prints is eternal. From the return of Burberry’s Nova check to the enduring appeal of Missoni’s zig-zag motif , it's clear that when it comes to prints, heritage designs will always remain a stylish choice.

Sure, they may move in and out of fashion over the years, but they always come back around—and the latest must-have design I’ve been spotting on all the most stylish women proves this point perfectly. Yep, you guessed it: Pucci print is officially back.

Created by Italian fashion designer Emilio Pucci, the abstract print first appeared in the collections of his eponymous brand in the Sixties. Combining bold colour with kaleidoscopic swirls and spirals, Pucci drew inspiration from the Mediterranean waves near his Capri boutique as well as batik fabrics, mosaic and marble artworks, and African prints. The swirl designs became synonymous with chic Italian style and summer holiday dressing, and have been worn by everyone from Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren to Elizabeth Taylor over the years.

Fast-forward a few decades to 2025, and Pucci's iconic design remains at the forefront of the fashion house—albeit reinvented and reinterpreted by new creative director Camille Miceli.

At the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 show, that was held in Portofino last month, models including Naomi Campbell took to the catwalk in elevated re-imaginings of the iconic print. Muted tones and monochromatic palettes were paired with Eighties-inspired ruffles and puffed sleeves, while drawstring jackets and cargo pants provided a sporty contrast to the soft swirls.

It’s this reinvention that, in my opinion, is behind Pucci enjoying yet another moment in the spotlight today. Bringing the playful print together with some of this season's biggest trends, Miceli has effortlessly brought the Sixties-inspired spirals firmly into 2025. Add to this the fact that spring and summer are when many of us choose to embrace brighter, bolder styles too, and Pucci's return to our wardrobe is really no surprise.

Indeed, in the past month alone, trend researcher MediaVision has seen a 230% increase in searches for Pucci bikinis, while Pucci tops come in at a close second with a 120% increase. And, it’s not just the new-season designs that are proving popular: fashion resale app Depop has seen a 121% increase in searches for Emilio Pucci this month, proving we’re going wild for Pucci print in all its forms—as are tastemakers such as Flavia Stuttgen, Hannah Strafford-Taylor and Dolorès Cafier.

So, what are you waiting for? Now is the perfect time to introduce Pucci into your warm-weather wardrobe. To help, I’ve pulled together an edit of my favourite new-season pieces from the brand below, including a chic maxi dress that I'm desperate to get my hands on, and elegant swimwear that deserves pride of place in your suitcase this summer…

Shop The Best Pucci Print Buys

Pucci Oversized Printed Shirt £695 at NET-A-PORTER This bright button-down can be worn as both a traditional shirt and a beach cover-up depending on the vibe.

Pucci Marmo Semi-Sheer Maxi Dress £640 at MyTheresa A Pucci-approved take on the classic slip dress.

PUCCI Printed Cotton-Voile Pareo £285 at Net-a-porter Pair with a black bikini or one-piece for the ultimate in Italian Riviera chic.

Pucci Orchidee One-shoulder Swimsuit £360 at MyTheresa You'll get so much wear out of this one-shoulder swimsuit.

Pucci Draped Printed Mini Dress £645 at NET-A-PORTER Just add heels for your next night-out look.

Pucci Pesci Silk Twill Miniskirt £830 at Mytheresa This mini is the epitome of Sixties chic.

Pucci Leather-trimmed Knotted Orinted Shoulder Bag £880 at NET-A-PORTER This scarf-inspired bag is simply perfection.

Pucci Marmo Straight Pants £695 at MyTheresa Forget blue jeans—you need a Pucci printed pair of trousers this season.

Pucci Pesci Printed Cotton Beach Cover-Up £250 at Mytheresa These shades of blue just scream seaside summers.

Pucci Iride Top £275 at Mytheresa Dare to wear with nothing underneath for after-dark cool girl vibes, or layer with a tank, tee or bikini.

Pucci Marmo Fringed Denim Shorts £510 at Mytheresa A Sixties-inspired update to classic blue denim shorts.

Pucci Printed Halterneck Swimsuit £370 at Mytheresa The bold combination of pink and orange is simply excellent.

Pucci Printed Cotton-voile Pareo £295 at NET-A-PORTER Not only will this sarong look great on holiday but it'll also take up minimal space in your suitcase.

PUCCI Asymmetric Fringed Printed Cotton-Twill Kaftan £845 at Net-a-porter With its geometric 'Bersaglio’ motif, bold colours and tasseled fringe details, this is the Pucci take on this season's trending boho aesthetic.

PUCCI Printed Bandeau Bikini Top £260 at Net-a-porter It might have muted tones, but this is still undeniably Pucci.