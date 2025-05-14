The Style Set Has Spoken—We're In for a Pucci Print Summer

The iconic Italian brand's signature swirls are officially back

Best Pucci Print Buys for you spring summer wardrobe
(Image credit: @hannahstraffordtaylor, @yhasmina.ferrera, @flaviastuttgen)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris's avatar
By
published
in Features

If the Spring/Summer 2025 trends have taught us anything, it’s that our love for nostalgic prints is eternal. From the return of Burberry’s Nova check to the enduring appeal of Missoni’s zig-zag motif, it's clear that when it comes to prints, heritage designs will always remain a stylish choice.

Sure, they may move in and out of fashion over the years, but they always come back around—and the latest must-have design I’ve been spotting on all the most stylish women proves this point perfectly. Yep, you guessed it: Pucci print is officially back.

@leivankash wearing pucci print dress

(Image credit: @leivankash)

Created by Italian fashion designer Emilio Pucci, the abstract print first appeared in the collections of his eponymous brand in the Sixties. Combining bold colour with kaleidoscopic swirls and spirals, Pucci drew inspiration from the Mediterranean waves near his Capri boutique as well as batik fabrics, mosaic and marble artworks, and African prints. The swirl designs became synonymous with chic Italian style and summer holiday dressing, and have been worn by everyone from Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren to Elizabeth Taylor over the years.

A post shared by PUCCI (@emiliopucci)

A photo posted by on

Fast-forward a few decades to 2025, and Pucci's iconic design remains at the forefront of the fashion house—albeit reinvented and reinterpreted by new creative director Camille Miceli.

At the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 show, that was held in Portofino last month, models including Naomi Campbell took to the catwalk in elevated re-imaginings of the iconic print. Muted tones and monochromatic palettes were paired with Eighties-inspired ruffles and puffed sleeves, while drawstring jackets and cargo pants provided a sporty contrast to the soft swirls.

@dolorescfr wearing a Pucci print top

(Image credit: @dolorescfr)

It’s this reinvention that, in my opinion, is behind Pucci enjoying yet another moment in the spotlight today. Bringing the playful print together with some of this season's biggest trends, Miceli has effortlessly brought the Sixties-inspired spirals firmly into 2025. Add to this the fact that spring and summer are when many of us choose to embrace brighter, bolder styles too, and Pucci's return to our wardrobe is really no surprise.

Indeed, in the past month alone, trend researcher MediaVision has seen a 230% increase in searches for Pucci bikinis, while Pucci tops come in at a close second with a 120% increase. And, it’s not just the new-season designs that are proving popular: fashion resale app Depop has seen a 121% increase in searches for Emilio Pucci this month, proving we’re going wild for Pucci print in all its forms—as are tastemakers such as Flavia Stuttgen, Hannah Strafford-Taylor and Dolorès Cafier.

@flaviastuttgen wearing a pucci print bikini and sarong

(Image credit: @flaviastuttgen)

So, what are you waiting for? Now is the perfect time to introduce Pucci into your warm-weather wardrobe. To help, I’ve pulled together an edit of my favourite new-season pieces from the brand below, including a chic maxi dress that I'm desperate to get my hands on, and elegant swimwear that deserves pride of place in your suitcase this summer…

Shop The Best Pucci Print Buys

Pucci Oversized printed cotton-muslin shirt
Pucci
Oversized Printed Shirt

This bright button-down can be worn as both a traditional shirt and a beach cover-up depending on the vibe.

Marmo Semi-Sheer Maxi Dress
Pucci
Marmo Semi-Sheer Maxi Dress

A Pucci-approved take on the classic slip dress.

Printed Cotton-Voile Pareo
PUCCI
Printed Cotton-Voile Pareo

Pair with a black bikini or one-piece for the ultimate in Italian Riviera chic.

Pucci Orchidee one-shoulder swimsuit
Pucci
Orchidee One-shoulder Swimsuit

You'll get so much wear out of this one-shoulder swimsuit.

Pucci Draped printed stretch-jersey mini dress
Pucci
Draped Printed Mini Dress

Just add heels for your next night-out look.

Pesci Silk Twill Miniskirt
Pucci
Pesci Silk Twill Miniskirt

This mini is the epitome of Sixties chic.

Pucci Leather-trimmed knotted printed silk-twill shoulder bag
Pucci
Leather-trimmed Knotted Orinted Shoulder Bag

This scarf-inspired bag is simply perfection.

Pucci Marmo cotton-blend straight pants
Pucci
Marmo Straight Pants

Forget blue jeans—you need a Pucci printed pair of trousers this season.

Pesci Printed Cotton Beach Cover-Up
Pucci
Pesci Printed Cotton Beach Cover-Up

These shades of blue just scream seaside summers.

Iride Top
Pucci
Iride Top

Dare to wear with nothing underneath for after-dark cool girl vibes, or layer with a tank, tee or bikini.

Marmo Fringed Denim Shorts
Pucci
Marmo Fringed Denim Shorts

A Sixties-inspired update to classic blue denim shorts.

Printed Halterneck Swimsuit
Pucci
Printed Halterneck Swimsuit

The bold combination of pink and orange is simply excellent.

Pucci Printed cotton-voile pareo
Pucci
Printed Cotton-voile Pareo

Not only will this sarong look great on holiday but it'll also take up minimal space in your suitcase.

Asymmetric Fringed Printed Cotton-Twill Kaftan
PUCCI
Asymmetric Fringed Printed Cotton-Twill Kaftan

With its geometric 'Bersaglio’ motif, bold colours and tasseled fringe details, this is the Pucci take on this season's trending boho aesthetic.

Printed Bandeau Bikini Top
PUCCI
Printed Bandeau Bikini Top

It might have muted tones, but this is still undeniably Pucci.

Printed Bikini Briefs
PUCCI
Printed Bikini Briefs

And of course, you'll need the high-waisted briefs to match.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸