What is Barbiecore? EYNTK about the most millennial summer trend ever

You would have to be living under a rock not to have heard of Barbiecore.

The millennial summer fashion trend is taking the world by storm, so get ready to see your nearest and dearest dressing like plastic Mattel dolls.

Inspired by the upcoming release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (July 2023), the retro trend is centred around the distinct “Barbie pink” hue.

And following viral snaps of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling kitted out as Barbie and Ken in neon athleisure, the trend has already extended to include Barbie-appropriate accessories too. We’re talking giant phones, hairdryer handbags, high ponytails, rollerblades and retro shades.

According to data from Clearpay, the Barbiecore trend is already affecting trade, with sales of neon and fuchsia clothes both up by 44%, and sales of denim clothes seeing a 36% increase.

Sales of scrunchies (one of Barbie’s signature accessories) have had the biggest surge, seeing an increase of 1099%. Other niche Barbie sales spikes were blonde hair dye, which increased by 47%, and leotards which have seen a 12% spike.

In short – women and men across the world are going mad for Barbiecore, and we are here for it.

As the trend reaches its peak, we’re here to break it down for you. So, what is Barbiecore? Where did it come from? Who’s following the trend? And how can we shop it?

What is Barbiecore?

Barbiecore is a retro aesthetic inspired by Mattel’s fashion doll, Barbie. The nostalgic trend is a millennial and Gen Z throwback to the hyper-feminine Barbie aesthetic. Vibrant pink is the most distinctive feature of Barbiecore, but among other Barbie-appropriate accessories are visors, leg warmers, scrunchies and leotards. Essentially, anything your childhood Barbie doll would wear is in fashion this summer, so go wild.

Shop Barbiecore

Zoe De Pass Kylie Rose Sunglasses – £75 | Wolf and Badger

These Zoe De Pass Kylie Rose sunglasses are Barbie pink all over, featuring handmade pink Eco Acetate frames and rose flash mirror lenses. View Deal

Jimmy Choo Aveline fuchsia satin sandals, £795 |NET-A-PORTER

Jimmy Choo’s Aveline heeled sandals are the epitome of Barbiecore – crafted from fuchsia satin and featuring hand-tied mesh bows. View Deal

HAI oversized silk-satin scrunchie – £22 | Selfridges

An oversized scrunchie is a Barbiecore necessity, and this Hai 100% silk number is as pink as it is massive. 100% Barbie appropriate. View Deal

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini faux leather shorts – £335 | NET-A-PORTER

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s hot pink high-waisted flared shorts are a must-have this summer, crafted from faux leather and featuring five pockets and double belt loops. View Deal

Reformation Aubree linen dress – £98 | Reformation

Reformation’s Aubree linen dress is THE Barbiecore dress of summer. The hot pink mini dress is crafted from 100% linen, coming in a relaxed fit, with an A-line skirt and straight neckline. View Deal

& Other Stories cropped textured bikini top – £27 | & Other Stories

A cropped bikini top is a summer essential, and there’s none more flattering than this & Other Stories offering, featuring a scoop neck and textured finish. View Deal

Fiorucci Angels clear bucket hat – £38.50 | Fiorucci

Bucket hats are a Gen Z staple, so Fiorucci’s transparent pink PVC offering featuring the signature Angels logo is an essential for a 2022 Barbiecore wardrobe. View Deal

FRANKIE SHOP Perla oversized woven shirt – £189.59 | NET-A-PORTER

This hot pink Perla woven shirt and its oversized silhouette is the perfect beachside addition to your Barbie wardrobe. FRANKIE SHOP also stocks the matching shorts, so it could become a co-ord – just saying. View Deal

JACQUEMUS Le Chiquito Medium leather top handle bag – £535 | Harvey Nichols

Nothing says Barbie like a small pink bag and this Jacquemus leather cross-body piece is iconic. Made in Italy and crafted from 100% cow leather, it features gold-toned hardware, a single top handle and a detachable shoulder strap. View Deal

Moschino Hairdryer Bag – £567 | Moschino

It’s a hairdryer handbag – need we say more? This pink Barbie-appropriate bag is made from 100% Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styren, featuring a removeable gold galvanic chain. And no, it won’t dry your hair too. View Deal

GANNI recycled shell shorts – £165 | MATCHESFASHION

These GANNI Dreamy Daze Pink tie-dyed shorts are made from recycled shell, featuring an elasticated drawstring waistband and side pockets. The perfect Mattel athleisure. View Deal

Where did Barbiecore come from?

The upcoming Greta Gerwig film and its teaser photographs have undoubtedly peaked interest around the Barbiecore trend. Who wouldn’t want to look like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling? But, some claim that the Barbie pink wave was actually on its way before this, with some early vibrant pink ensembles spotted at the Met Gala, among other 2022 fashion events this year.

Valentino’s Fall/ Winter 2022 show earlier this month had a significant nod to the Barbie pink hue, and its attendees certainly seemed to get the memo. In fact, virtually the entire front row was wearing the shade.

Celebrities wearing Barbiecore

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have inevitably been at the helm of the Barbiecore trend, but from the Met Gala to the Valentino Fall/ Winter 2022 front row, celebrities have been following en masse this summer.

Florence Pugh, Anne Hathaway, Ariana DeBose and Zendaya were among the A-listers to wear head-to-toe pink on the Valentino FROW, and special mention must be given to Sebastian Stan for his statement Barbiecore Met Gala look.

Other celebrities to have followed the trend include Kim Kardashian, John Legend, Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Park and Lizzo.

Is it a feminist statement?

Actually, yes. Barbiecore is not only being followed as a fashion trend but as a statement too, challenging society’s stereotypes of femininity and rejecting outdated beauty standards.

“I think we have changed the way we think about the stereotypical Barbie girl with blonde hair and the perfect body,” explained 21-year-old LA-based blogger Chazlyn Yevonne Stunson, via Business Insider. “Nowadays, we are seeing all kinds of individuals, such as myself, partake in the aesthetic.”

So yes, across the world, people are riding the vibrant pink wave to challenge stereotypes and reflect a more diverse image of Barbie.

We will continue to update this story.