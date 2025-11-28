Anatomy of a Wardrobe: Mariko Kuo On How To Master Corporate Dressing With Personality
Watch as we take an exclusive look inside Mariko's wardrobe
Mariko Kuo is a London-based lawyer and content creator. Born in Japan, Mariko moved to London at 18 to study and has lived there ever since. She has always had a love of fashion, but when she started out as a junior lawyer, she felt the pressure to conform and wear very traditional versions of what workwear was thought to be.
She began sharing her outfits 10 years ago as she navigated the corporate world, gradually finding the confidence to dress in a way that reflected her personality and love of fashion. I first came across Mariko’s Instagram page a couple of years ago and was inspired by her unique ability to style workwear outfits that felt modern and unexpected, often accessorising with pieces many would only deem appropriate after dark.
Her signature style is a mixture of tailoring and timeless separates, combining sculpted blazers, mannish suits, effortless silk blouses, and pencil skirts that can be interchanged with ease. She pairs these with accessories that elevate even the simplest of outfits.
From a choosing Stella McCartney knitted coord with XL buttons worn as an alternative to a traditional suit, to carrying an additional Toteme pouch in her Demellier tote bag, and investing in a colourful Loewe cardholder for her security pass—a formal dress code, doesn't stop Mariko from having fun with her outfits.
I was given exclusive access to her work wardrobe and got to hear all of Mariko’s top tips for building a workwear wardrobe you love. Most importantly, her advice helps you not only own the room, but also be your most authentic self—even in the boardroom.
Shop Mariko's wardrobe
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in March 2024. With over 16 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new luxury fashion repositioning and content strategy. She styles main fashion shoots, interviews leading women in fashion for the Women Who Win franchise, and commissions top industry creatives. Lily has a unique ability to filter through the noise and lead the conversation. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability - all core Marie Claire UK values - and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.