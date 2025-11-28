Anatomy of a Wardrobe: Mariko Kuo On How To Master Corporate Dressing With Personality

How to Master Corporate Dressing with Personality: Lawyer Mariko Kuo’s Capsule Workwear Edit - YouTube Watch On

Mariko Kuo is a London-based lawyer and content creator. Born in Japan, Mariko moved to London at 18 to study and has lived there ever since. She has always had a love of fashion, but when she started out as a junior lawyer, she felt the pressure to conform and wear very traditional versions of what workwear was thought to be.

She began sharing her outfits 10 years ago as she navigated the corporate world, gradually finding the confidence to dress in a way that reflected her personality and love of fashion. I first came across Mariko’s Instagram page a couple of years ago and was inspired by her unique ability to style workwear outfits that felt modern and unexpected, often accessorising with pieces many would only deem appropriate after dark.

Her signature style is a mixture of tailoring and timeless separates, combining sculpted blazers, mannish suits, effortless silk blouses, and pencil skirts that can be interchanged with ease. She pairs these with accessories that elevate even the simplest of outfits.

From a choosing Stella McCartney knitted coord with XL buttons worn as an alternative to a traditional suit, to carrying an additional Toteme pouch in her Demellier tote bag, and investing in a colourful Loewe cardholder for her security pass—a formal dress code, doesn't stop Mariko from having fun with her outfits.

I was given exclusive access to her work wardrobe and got to hear all of Mariko’s top tips for building a workwear wardrobe you love. Most importantly, her advice helps you not only own the room, but also be your most authentic self—even in the boardroom.

