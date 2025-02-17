Alexa Chung, Zoe Saldana, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley embrace the lingerie trend on the red carpet
Leave it to Alexa Chung to make bloomers look cool
At last night’s BAFTA after-parties, lingerie was the winning look.
You might’ve thought that after Bianca Censori’s very literal take on the naked dress trend, red-carpet fashion would take a more subdued turn. You would be wrong.
Once reserved for the confines of the bedroom, underwear as outerwear has established itself as not only a trend but a wholly appropriate outfit with corsets, bralettes, and dainty slips being styled as standalone pieces. Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Marie Claire UK cover star Zoe Saldana challenged the conventional rules of dress with very different takes on lingerie.
In the case of the eternally cool, Alexa Chung, this looked like frothy layers of lace and powder blue chiffon (a nod to co-host Tiffany’s, perhaps). The babydoll outfit hit just the right note of Victoriana, surprisingly lending what was essentially underwear, a more chaste finish. Glossy waves and Perspex Cinderella-like stilettos completed the look.
By contrast, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took a vampier approach in a black leather body and feathery stole, while Bel Powley struck a retro note by layering her scarlet slip over a white vest with purple tights and satin ballet pumps.
Over at the Netflix BAFTA after-party at The Twenty Two in Mayfair, Zoe Saldana, who won the Best Supporting Actress award, played with a classic lingerie formula: layering an oversized blazer atop an inky blue satin slip. The result was a play on contrasts: unexpected, but elegant, polished yet provocative. On the runway, we’ve seen this juxtaposition play out with lace skirts and camisoles layered with chunky knits to play with softness and structure.
Perhaps what makes the underwear-as-outerwear trend so compelling is how it challenges how we think about the relationship between private selves and public personas, nowhere is this more apparent than on the red carpet.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
These are the 10 most jaw-dropping looks from SNL's 50th Anniversary Red Carpet
Including *that* popcorn dress
By Sofia Piza
-
Behind the scenes at the BAFTAs
Backstage at the official BAFTA dinner and after-party
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
The beauty memo from the BAFTAs 2025 was 'muted glam'—plus, contouring is officially back
A night of stunning beauty looks...
By Nessa Humayun
-
Mikey Madison paints the town red in vintage Giorgio Armani — and the town is London
The Anora actress and EE Rising Star nominee wore archive Giorgio Armani at last night’s BAFTA party
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Marisa Abela makes a case for Mocha Mousse
The EE BAFTA Rising Star nominee dressed head-to-toe in the Pantone Colour of the Year
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Elle Fanning, Sabrina Carpenter, and Cardi B prove bold, animal-inspired motifs are far from fading into the background.
Welcome to the jungle
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
All the best 2024 Emmys red-carpet fashion
The best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Emmys
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
The 10 best Glastonbury looks of all time and how to replicate them
Our favourite fashion from the farm
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2024: Scroll the must-see looks from the star-packed night
Sustainable fashion FTW.
By Sofia Piza
-
The 10 best looks from the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
See who wore what at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024
By Lauren Hughes
-
All hail the power suit, your summer party style solution
Everyone from Alexa Chung to Victoria Beckham is taking on tuxedo dressing for summer.
By Caroline Leaper