Louis Vuitton's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection was a journey through its Trans-Europe Express
Celebrating its iconic luggage
If there's one fashion house that can make travel seem so effortlessly chic- it's Louis Vuitton. The final show on the penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week, the brand presented its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection at the former headquarters of a train company, L'Étoile du Nord.
The location, next door to the Gare du Nord train station, couldn't have been more fitting for a collection that highlighted the euphoria of travel. From impatience waiting to board, to sadness leaving a loved one behind, and even the excitement of a new adventure to come - each of the 61 looks presented in the collection held space for a specific character and their journey where one could only guess their destination based on their looks and accessories.
Models in butter-yellow raincoats alluded to a countryside location, while others in ruffled petticoats nodded to a glamorous city escape. Juxtaposing different characters serves as a reminder that train stations are one of those locations that, although mundane, help bring everyone together as they await their destination.
Guests included friends of the brand and ambassadors like Sophie Turner, Ana de Armas, Emma Stone, Jaden Smith, and Lisa, who were amongst other prominent industry members and sat in rows of low seats reminiscent of those seen in waiting halls at train stations.
Kicking off the show were three cohesive looks in PVC raincoats, which led the way for key layered pieces, including blanket and trench coats and anorak jackets. While the collection included plenty of outwear, there were also some eveningwear dresses in muted floral prints and dazzling embellishments paired with pannier bags, fisherman hats, and sleek white trainers—reminiscent of the end-of-night commute home after a long evening.
Last season, we witnessed creative director Nicholas Ghesquière alluding to time travel with architectural shapes and a runway made from more than 1,000 trunks. This season, the house has decided to reprise this chapter, celebrating its iconic luggage. Through its accessories, the collection saw its classic Keepall bag and the introduction of L’Express, a new style defined by soft colours and fine lines.
Additionally, mini, colourful trunks with monogrammed violin cases and picnic blanket carry straps made their way down the runway. In the final look, the conductor carried a handbag shaped like a railroad lantern, a tool used by railroad staff members to signal incoming trains.
The finale tied the show's purpose of unity by rounding up the models in the balconies rather than as a final walk down the runway. Screens displayed scenes of tourists walking to and fro- leaving everyone, models included, to enjoy the show together as a final display of unity.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
