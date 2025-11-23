Nicole Kidman’s Style Evolution: From Ingenue to Couture Powerhouse

Nicole Kidman has never been one to rush a transformation. Her fashion evolution has unfolded gradually, deliberately, and with an almost theatrical—she is nothing if not histrionic—sense of self-possession. Across four decades of red carpets and global press tours, she’s built a reputation not only as a formidable actor, but as one of the industry’s true couture collaborators.

Below, we trace the journey from her early, natural beginnings to the refined, architectural glamour she’s known for today.

Nicole Kidman in the 1990s

Before she was a capital letters star, Nicole Kidman’s style reflected the softness of youth: ethereal slip dresses (of course, a hallmark of the era), easy suiting, and wild, fiery curls that would become her first signature. She arrived in Hollywood before “undone glamour” was a trend, and yet that was exactly what she exuded. With minimal styling and fuss-free makeup, Kidman’s early red carpet appearances had an air of ease about them. Not exactly “girl-next-door” — she was always too unique a beauty for that — but a kind of unaffected charm.

The ’90s saw her embrace pale silks that accentuated her Pre-Raphaelite beauty, bias cuts, and gentle tailoring. All of it looked effortless; there wasn’t so much as a whiff of the extreme silhouettes she’d play with in later years. Even then, though, she had an instinct for proportion, wearing clothes that framed rather than competed with her height — a skill she’s perfected throughout the years.

Nicole Kidman in 1997

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in 1997 at the 69th Annual Academy Awards (Image credit: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage via Getty Images)

Her relationship with fashion shifted dramatically in 1997 when she stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in that now-iconic chartreuse Dior gown. It was a bold, almost shocking choice at the time—unusual in colour, silhouette and energy—and it placed Kidman firmly in the company of women who didn’t just dress for events, but shaped them.

This was the moment she stopped being simply a rising actress and became a high-fashion figure. Designers took notice. Couture houses, particularly Dior and Chanel, began courting her. She was no longer borrowing dresses off the rack; she was wearing pieces delivered straight from ateliers. It was here that Kidman first stepped into the kind of fearless fashion conversation she would continue to lead for decades.

Nicole Kidman in the 2000s

Moving into the 2000s, Kidman's style started taking on a quieter sophistication. The girl with the curls became the woman with the immaculate chignon. Her red carpets were defined by icy pastels, soft metallics, elegant ink-black gowns, and classic silhouettes that nodded to Hollywood’s golden era. Satin column dresses, crystal-embroidered bodices, delicate chiffon, and soft tailoring replaced her wild curls as signatures.

It was a period of grace and restraint. She leaned into a polished, almost regal aesthetic — not boring, but startling, in a sense. Her gowns lengthened in line and structure, her accessories stayed minimal, and her beauty choices softened. Looking back, it’s clear that this era was when Nicole Kidman entered full Hollywood goddess mode: poised, controlled, and luminous.

Nicole Kidman in the 2010s

And then came the pivot. As every starlet knows, you’ve got to court a little mystique and intrigue. In the 2010s, Kidman started experimenting with the avant-garde. If naysayers thought a satin “Absinthe” Dior gown was out there, then you can only imagine the reception when she emerged in a floor-skimming Gucci gown dripping in malachite sequins. The crowning touch? Beaded parrots perched on each shoulder like tropical epaulettes. There was more to come, too: red carpet appearances in the 2010s were punctuated with hyper-architectural silhouettes from McQueen and Valli, dramatic capes, more high-voltage embellishment, and plenty of kooky colours. Gone was the quiet glamour; if the early 2000s were about an almost majestic elegance, then the 2010s were about fashion as performance — and it looked like a whole lot of fun.

Nicole Kidman in the 2020s

2020 heralded another new fashion era, one that exemplifies a fresh blend of modernism and maturity. Her style landed somewhere between the audacity of the previous decade and the refinement of her early years in Hollywood, bouncing between fluid gowns and highly structured couture pieces.

There were minimalist pillar-box-red gowns, razor-sharp tailoring, sculptural Armani Privé designs, and the soft, chic skirt suits she brought back into rotation for press tours. Even her most pared-back looks felt powerful.

Nicole Kidman in 2025

(Image credit: Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

In a career that’s been peppered with more than its fair share of fashion moments, Nicole Kidman’s 2025 Met Gala look will be remembered as one of the key turning points in her fashion story. Her tumbling Hollywood waves were (seemingly) shorn into a dramatic, two-tone pixie cut that complemented her structured Balenciaga gown — an almost exact replica of the eponymous founder’s 1952 original. It was one of those rare moments when a star’s look both honours fashion history and pushes it forward.

What has made Nicole Kidman’s style evolution so compelling is the intention, as well as the surprise, behind every phase. She’s a star who doesn’t seem to dress to please anyone but herself, and as such her fashion choices have at times felt like armour, art form, rebellion, and reflection. She’s built relationships with designers that have spanned decades, and refused to become tied to one singular style, choosing instead to detour just at the point where you might otherwise be able to call something ‘a Nicole Kidman look’. It’s precisely that playful experimentation and refusal to be boxed in that has made watching her next move so compelling.