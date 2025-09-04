Brace Yourself — Vestiaire Just Dropped Vintage Designer Bags at Vintage Prices

I’ve often lamented not being born in an earlier era (I’m a nostalgic by nature), and though I recognise my own tendency to look at bygone eras through rose-tinted glasses, there’s something to be argued about the cost of a designer bag then versus now.

Take the iconic (and aptly named) Chanel Timeless bag, for example: launched in 1983 at £860, it now retails for over £8,900. The good people at Vestiaire understand this, which is why they are celebrating the enduring allure of vintage style with a new campaign: Vintage Pieces at Vintage Prices.

From today, September 4th, to September 6th, Vestiaire Collective is unveiling daily drops of iconic vintage pieces from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, with select hero items priced at or near their original retail price when they first hit the shelves. Not to get all “run, don’t walk” about it, but this is a very rare chance to—quite literally—bag some of the most coveted bags and accessories of the last few decades.

Designer bags from Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel on sale at Vestiaire Collective (Image credit: Vestiaire Collective)

Why settle for a modern re-edition when you could own an original? For those who appreciate the craft, the history, and the exclusivity of luxury fashion, vintage pieces are more than just a trend; they're a smart investment. As Sophie Hersan, Co-Founder and Fashion Director of Vestiaire Collective, puts it, "Vintage is more than heritage – it’s an elevated way to express your individuality."

She adds: “With Vintage Pieces at Vintage Prices, we’re making iconic fashion accessible for everyone, from vintage connoisseurs to fashion lovers looking for affordability.”

The campaign is live now, but for a breakdown of some of the most iconic styles—and what they might cost between now and Saturday, I (read: Vestiaire) have run the numbers.

The aforementioned Chanel Timeless bag is coming in around £2,160—a 76% saving.

Other vintage icons include:

Dior Saddle : Originally £1,040 in the early 2000s, now listed at over £3,370. But for £895, you can own a never-worn vintage one.

: Originally £1,040 in the early 2000s, now listed at over £3,370. But for £895, you can own a never-worn vintage one. Fendi Baguette : A true SATC icon of the late ’90s that first retailed for £1,040, now priced at £2,560—but vintage versions will be starting around £665, a 74% saving compared to current prices.

: A true SATC icon of the late ’90s that first retailed for £1,040, now priced at £2,560—but vintage versions will be starting around £665, a 74% saving compared to current prices. Louis Vuitton Speedy 30 : Originally £230 (!) in 1985, now £1,430 new—but vintage versions can be yours for under £385.

: Originally £230 (!) in 1985, now £1,430 new—but vintage versions can be yours for under £385. Gucci Jackie : Once £200 in the 1960s, now retailing for £3,020—but the vintage alternative is available from £700.

: Once £200 in the 1960s, now retailing for £3,020—but the vintage alternative is available from £700. Hermès Birkin 35: The Holy Grail of luxury bags, originally £1,560 in 1984, now retailing for over £9,000. On Vestiaire Collective, you can pick up a vintage version for under £5,100.

Designer bags from Gucci and Dior on sale at Vestiaire Collective (Image credit: Vestiaire Collective)

Aside from the frenzy-inducing prices, there’s a reason that archive fashion is soaring (the platform’s noticed a 220% uptick in their vintage supply over the past five years); at a time of huge market saturation and dizzying trend cycles, vintage fashion offers a refreshing antidote. In today’s market, it’s timelessness rather than trends that hold firm. Just look at the rise in archival gowns on the red carpet.

As luxury brands continue to reissue their archives and look back to their roots, vintage offers a chance to go beyond the re-edition and purchase the real deal. So, block out your calendar and start rifling through the online treasure trove.

Vintage Pieces at Vintage Prices is live at Vestiaire Collective from now until Saturday, September 6th.