The One: Balenciaga’s Rodeo Bag is the Quiet ‘It’ Bag You’ll Carry Nonstop

Despite the revival of the Balenciaga Le City bag last year, a new style from the Maison is claiming It-bag status. It’s the bag that Kim Kardashian stands with defiantly in her luxury walk-in wardrobe. And it’s the bag the superstar wears while sporting a Marilyn Monroe-esque look as part of last summer’s Balenciaga “The Characters” campaign, alongside Naomi Watts and Isabelle Huppert and photographed by Nadav Kander - the three characters all show off how to wear the bag in different ways.

It’s also the bag worn by Nicole Kidman and photographed by Mario Sorrenti for the brand in May 2024; and it’s a favourite of Hailey Bieber. No wonder. Practical, easy, cool and, most importantly, slouchy, it is the Rodeo bag.

(Image credit: Future)

Debuting back in February 2024, it was part of the brand’s summer offering, and is named after the shopping district in Beverly Hills, California, Rodeo Drive - famous for high fashion and luxury. Notably, it’s a favourite retail spot by Cher in Clueless, and the location of a memorable outing for Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman (though, with its low-key, casual laissez-faire aesthetic, this bag is perhaps not in-keeping with either of their style).

Instead it leans into a vintage brief-case sort of look meets the bag that holds everything, suitably worn as though you’ve always had it (typically the holy grail in handbags), and is fun to rummage around in.

Its titled shape is designed for easy carrying; it has two roomy compartments including one at the front that has been left intentionally open (obviously, don’t put valuables in this part! Good for a book, small umbrella etc) for that sense of effortlessness that fashion loves so much (and why this bag, universally, has become an instant hit), while an inner pocket is zipped. There are also two flat pockets at the back. And reinforced side snaps enable its accordion folds to expand or not; plus there is a removable shoulder strap and four brass feet.

(Image credit: Future)

How to wear it? Well, there are options. Kardashian posed with hers in a bright red dress, imposing coat and a socks and stiletto combination. Watts opted for an oversized mac, and Huppert for a sparkly long-sleeved column gown - in this case, proving that despite appearances, the bag could work beyond practicality.

It is one of those bags that quite literally does all the heavy-lifting when it comes to whatever else you’re wearing ie. you don’t really need to think too much about it (jeans, white T-shirt and sneakers). And, that this one comes with charms (a nice noughties sort of touch), means any other adornment should really be kept to a minimum, else it will be overkill. However, take the charms off and you have a timeless and classic carryall.

Available in small, medium and large sizes, this one measures L13,8 x H9,2 x W4,3 inches and is grey vegetable tanned lambskin with aged-silver hardware. Other colours include black and white leather or gold metal hardware - collector versions come with an assortment of charms, such as a heart-shaped leather-framed mirror, a set of heart-shaped carabiners, a chain of lockets and keys, souvenir-style pendants, and a Balenciaga retail tag in leather.

