I was 10 when Almost Famous hit my local Blockbuster and, thanks to the fact that my dad had no patience for age-appropriate viewing, I watched it as soon as I was able to, drawn in as I was by that alluring film poster. In it, a young Kate Hudson stares intently, definitely almost, at the audience, her purple shades reflecting Stillwater’s electrifying concert back to us. Almost Famous, as I have written before, left an indelible impression on me, kick-starting a decades-long search for a Penny Lane coat. It is with sheer joy, then, that Kate Hudson’s fashion journey has mirrored her life on-screen and off for so many years.

From the free-spirited 2000s boho to today’s confident, quieter glamour, Kate Hudson has quietly carved out a fashion identity that feels neither forced nor purely trend-driven, but deeply personal—reflective of her creative whims and cultural moments. Read on for Kate Hudson’s style evolution.

Kate Hudson 1997–2005

Thanks to her Hollywood pedigree (her mum is the Goldie Hawn, her stepdad is Kurt Russell), Kate Hudson has been a red-carpet regular since she was a child. But the late Nineties saw her enter an era that would come to define her legacy and style: that of the boho-rebel romcom heroine.

Long before the era of curated Instagram grids, Hudson’s early red-carpet appearances were steeped in what, in retrospect, I’ve seen referred to as ‘effortless photographability’. Think: flowing gowns, soft skirts, and wispy chiffons. At the Girl, Interrupted premiere in 1999, she wore a crushed velvet top with a plunging neckline that was offset by bootcut white jeans. The look was both quintessentially late Nineties/early Noughties, and a signifier of her comfort with sensuality and ease.

Back then, there was a boho-chic thread to her wardrobe — silk, drapery, and a sun-kissed California looseness — that felt like Almost Famous bleeding into real life: method dressing long before the term ‘tourdrobe’ had entered the public lexicon. Above all, it was romantic in that carefree, oh-so-Californian “I-woke-up-like-this” way that defined early aughts cool girls.

Her hair, too — sun-bleached, loose, and wild — echoed the boho, barefoot energy she channelled so effortlessly: a kind of LA nonchalance that exuded freedom, movement, and youthful Penny Lane rebellion (with a rockstar boyfriend, to boot).

Kate Hudson 2005–2015

As the romcom era gave way to Hollywood headlines, Kate Hudson’s fashion took on new facets. In 2005, she swapped beachy ease for biker-chic influences, pairing leather boots with lacy layers — a gritty counterpart to her usually sunny persona.

Her Met Gala moment in 2015, a gold sequinned Michael Kors gown for the China: Through the Looking Glass theme, was glamour incarnate: gilded, sculptural, and channelling old-meets-new Hollywood drama without feeling nostalgic. The colour, too — already cemented in the public consciousness thanks to that butter-yellow gown in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — became a glowy hallmark of Hudson’s.

Kate Hudson 2016–2025

The late 2010s and early 2020s saw Hudson refining her red-carpet diplomacy. She embraced couture houses like Atelier Versace at the 2016 Met Gala, where sheer panels and architectural cuts flirted with sensuality and strength. In 2022, at premieres including Glass Onion, she brought full movie-star glamour in Elie Saab and Carolina Herrera gowns, but always grounded in her own soft, generous presence. This phase also saw her flirt with menswear-inspired ensembles via oversized blazers and tailored suits.

She has leaned into quiet power. Think oversized menswear looks and tweed coats styled with Chanel bags and The Row boots that effortlessly bridge casual and couture.

Kate Hudson Today

This year has been a crystallisation of Hudson’s fashion voice: polished yet bold. On the Song Sung Blue press circuit, she juxtaposed stark silhouettes, like a plunging white jumpsuit with balloon pants, against sleek hair and a classic red lip. At the film’s New York premiere, she leaned fully into drama with a Valentino gown featuring a low neckline and a sheer pink cape.

Elsewhere, at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, she chose a delicate Elie Saab off-the-shoulder couture gown, balanced by architectural heels. Her recent off-duty moments, such as a cosy white Ralph Lauren winter knit and satin skirt, capture the luxe relaxedness that has become her signature outside the red carpet, too.

Where once she was the carefree girl next door, she is now an embodiment of mature creative freedom: fearless, curious, and still attuned to the pulse of fashion.