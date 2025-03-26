Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie, has already caused more than its fair share of controversy despite the fact that filming hasn't even wrapped yet.

The latest element of the production to cause a stir is Margot, who plays Catherine Earnshaw, in a wedding dress. Photos of the star wearing the gown have been popping up online over the last few days, and the dress in question is an extra poofy, off-the-shoulder white number, complete with a cathedral veil and tiara. People appear to be taking issue with the dress given that's it's white, as apparently, the tradition of a white wedding dress wouldn't have come around until after the story took place.

Taking to social media to share their thoughts, people seemed particularly incensed by it. One person wrote: "Seeing Margot Robbie as Catherine from Wuthering Heights in that godawful dress just ruined my entire week."

Another wrote: "Begging people in historical movies and shows to realise white wedding dresses where made the norm in the VICTORIAN ERA. Wuthering Heights is set in the Georgian Era no one was wearing white dresses for a wedding."

Others took issue with the style with one person writing: "More yelling about this bc not only is the white wedding dress wrong from the get but what the HELL is going on with that neckline."

So it's pretty clear that the fans aren't quite on board with the styling at this point.

This is just the latest complaint people have about Emerald Fennell's take on the Emily Brontë novel. When it was first announced, many fans of the original story took issue with Margot Robbie's age as her character Catherine famously dies at 18 years old. Other were unhappy that Jacob Elordi has been cast as Heathcliff, even though Emily Brontë explicitly describes him as "dark-skinned" in the novel,

Whew, it's going to be a bumpy ride.