First it was Julia Roberts, then Amanda Seyfried, and now Margot Robbie has joined the line-up, reminding us of the power of this classic autumnal outfit formula: jeans, a blazer and heels. Yes, that's it.

Really, it's a look that works for any occasion, whether it's a slightly more laidback office environment, dinner with friends, or a semi-formal event when you just can't work out the dress code. And, without fail, it's perfectly polished each and every time, which is why Robbie reached for it while in New York for the press tour of her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, co-starring Colin Farrell.

Margot Robbie stepping out in New York (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

After a little detective work, I've found the exact items Robbie reached for. The majority being from Saint Laurent—the Prince of Wales wool blazer, white cotton tank top, jeans, belt and heels—and her bag a particularly chic pick from Phoebe Philo. All of which, you'll be glad to know, are still in stock.

But, of course, as every item is a true capsule wardrobe staple, you’ll also find similar styles across countless brands and price points. Just remember: to really capture Robbie’s level of polish, your iron and lint roller are the unsung heroes. Creased denim or fluff-covered fabrics need not apply.

Below, the pieces to reach for to truly recreate the look—if you don't already have similar at home, of course.

Shop Margot Robbie's Exact Look

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors