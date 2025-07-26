Pamela Anderson’s Leopard Pillbox Hat Is the Unexpected Accessory of the Season
A wild take on a timeless silhouette
“Pamela Anderson leopard hat” was not a phrase I expected to type (with vigour) into my Google search bar this morning, but, when you think about it, it makes sense. Here’s a woman with a storied history when it comes to hats. There was, of course, the gargantuan, fluffy bubblegum-pink style (very Emma Brewin, actually), which Anderson iconically parodied with Jacquemus. Then, there was—yet another ginormous—wide-brimmed, braided top-hat-esque creation. There has been a whole host of cowboy and baseball caps, now added to her sartorial canon is a leopard-print pillbox hat, reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy — another woman with a penchant (and the face) for a hat.
The mid-century staple might seem an unlikely choice for Anderson, whose affection for wide-brims is well-documented, but her recent styling has leaned into a distinct vintage vibe. She’s been spotted carrying Strathberry’s sculpted Mosaic bag, paired with Grace Kelly curls and a jewel-toned twinset. Other vintage nods: cat-eye sunglasses (an array), a pussy-bow blouse, and a flowing lemon maxi skirt with a matching Ralph Lauren cable-knit sweater—very Connecticut, very Kennedy.
The hat, however, was the crowning (literally) touch. Styled with a black wool faille cape dress that cinches at the waist with a leather ‘Hug’ belt, and matte black leather ‘F-buckle’ pumps—both from Ferragamo—the look was completed with face-framing curls and elegant gold huggie earrings.
Anderson isn’t mounting a one-woman attempt to relaunch the once-staple hat, either. Pillbox hats made a notable appearance on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways of Chloé, Loro Piana, and Valentino, while Maria McManus went a few decades earlier, reimagining the 1920s cloche hat in sugar-white with cheek-grazing straps.
Fashion consultant and content creator Leila Kashanipour has also been championing vintage headwear, showcasing a dizzying array of turbans and pillbox hats to her 140k+ following. Perhaps the pillbox will go the way of the capri pants before it — there once was a time a woman wouldn’t dare dream of leaving the house without a hat (or so my nan used to tell me), maybe we’re headed that way again. Fashion is nothing if not cyclical.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.