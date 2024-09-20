Prada Spring/Summer 2025: Celebrating unpredictability
The antithesis to algorithmic style
Prada’s plurality manifests in every show and this one was (thankfully) no different. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons fused elements from different eras, resulting in the beautiful contradictions we know and love from the Italian house.
These contrasts were meant to reflect the wonderful unpredictability of humans in an age of algorithms. The show notes talked about reimagining the ‘notion of a superhero’ as a real-life individual with creative agency, a concept more literally reflected in the futuristic eyewear which looked more like superhero masks than sunglasses – in the best way.
As mentioned, the collection made reference to multiple decades, from the 1940s (in the form of a flutter-sleeve, pussybow blouse) to the 1980s, with a calamine-pink trench – decidedly useful and madly pretty in equal measure.
As for mid-century references, these came in the form of pieces including a faux fur-collar, spinach-green coat (a nod to the late ‘50s, maybe) and ‘60s-tinged, space-age skirts with rivets almost as large as saucers. Said skirts have already been shared abundantly on social media, finding their way into the algorithm somehow, someway. It’s unavoidable.
Tantalisingly jarring colour combinations are a Miuccia signature. For Spring/Summer 2025, we had mushy-pea green and peony pink, salmon and grey, and – my personal favourite – buttermilk yellow, cerise and aubergine. There’s nothing algorithmic about that.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
-
In need of new outerwear? These 4 editor approved brands are my go-to for stylish winter coats
Coat season is coming
By Jazzria Harris
-
I’m calling it, square toe biker boots are set to be autumn's biggest boot trend
A more polished take on the classic style
By Jazzria Harris
-
Unilateral exercises promise to boost your balance in no time - and it's confirmed that these are the 7 best
Make balance your superpower.
By Anna Bartter