Chloé Spring/Summer 2025: Balancing the precious and the pared-back
Chemena's sophomore collection is a triumph
'Chloé is not a passing moment; it is an eternal state of mind guided by instinct and optimism,' said Chemena Kamali, in the show notes for Spring/Summer 2025 – her sophomore collection for the French fashion house. Last season, we were effusive about Kamali's new vision for Chloé, and this latest offering proves the Creative Director isn't a one-hit wonder. In other words, I loved it.
The Chloé girl is on holiday somewhere far-flung, luxuriating in sun-faded fabrics and colours – apricot, shell white, blush and sand, all shades that remind us of the much-reminisced 'old Chloé'.
She has a chic new jacket; inspired by the house's signature flowy blouse, it has '80s puff sleeves, a high neck, and fine gathering, and comes in peach, beige, cobalt and cornflower blue. She throws it on with vintage-influenced lingerie – see the Edwardian-esque camisole and sheer skirt, the '60s-tinged babydoll, the see-through slips. There were bloomers, too – billowing ones, in black chiffon. Chemena brought the precious and pared-back together, effortlessly.
Diaphanous dresses and palazzo pants came densely printed with roses and peonies, lifted from a 1977 painting and reworked for 2025. Kamali also understands the beauty of a great basic – see her (perfect) ribbed cotton henley, elevated by lace edging.
As for the accessories, the sell-out Chloé belt featured again, along with other treasures that could have been collected from a fantasy sea shore (and souvenir shop). Think broken shells, sea-washed stones, summer charms and chains. Bags were strung with golden conch shells and slung over-shoulder. There were jelly shoes – but really, really chic versions – both flat and platformed, with sleek, pale-pink straps.
'I wanted to capture that longing for summer and the way summer makes you feel,' said Kamali. 'Taking the essence of Chloé’s roots as a starting point, building new foundations and capturing that fantasy moment of the summer months when you reconnect with yourself.'
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
