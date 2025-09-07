Tracking Zoë Kravitz’s Shape-Shifting Style
From downtown darling to high-fashion muse
Few celebrities straddle the line between nonchalant cool and red carpet polish quite like Zoë Kravitz. She recently wore running shorts with a kicky little pair of black leather mules, and the outfit sparked countless think pieces and endless Reels dissecting the look. That’s the power she yields (I bought Adidas sports shorts immediately afterwards.)
Born into rock royalty, Kravitz has spent the past two decades forging a sartorial identity that’s uniquely her own—though the influence of arguably the coolest parents on the planet is still evident. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to echo Lisa Bonet or Lenny Kravitz?
Whether she’s slipping into a barely-there, bejewelled Saint Laurent gown at the Met Gala or elevating a white tank and jeans with impossible ease (see also: the downtown spin on the coffee-run outfit), Zoë always nails dressing with intention and instinct.
From early punk minimalism (hello, Lenny) and modern bohemian style (à la Lisa) to full-blown red-carpet femme fatale, here, we chart her fashion journey from 2000s indie darling to modern-day high-fashion muse.
Zoë Kravitz in the 1990s and Early 2000s
Okay, so this wasn't not an excuse to dig through 90s and early-00s images of Lenny Kravitz, but I maintain this daddy-daughter outfit pairing deserves attention. There’s the match and then subsequent texture clash of satin (Zoë) and leather (Lenny)—so. much. leather. Iconic 90s accessories abound: the cowboy hat (which in the late 90s felt more Vengaboys than Yellowstone), and the most enviable collection of sunglasses I’ve ever clapped eyes on.
Zoë Kravitz 2005-2010
Zoë’s earliest signature emerged from her rock‑and‑boho (roho?) heritage. While most eight-year-olds in 1996 were stuck in Mary Janes and floral rompers, young Kravitz turned up at the Grammys in leather jackets and cowboy hats. That rebellious spirit continued through her teenage years. By 2009, she was deep into her hipster phase: Lurex minidresses, visible lace bras, floral headbands, and plaid shirts tied at the waist, which, for the Gen Z readers, was inexplicably a thing.
She might technically be an '80s baby, but Zoë Kravitz exudes '90s cool. From 2010 onward, her style tilted toward minimalism with a downtown New York edge. At Calvin Klein’s 2015 show, she wore a steely satin gown, choosing to forgo accessories. It was the beginning of her "less-is-more" era, sharpened by her stylist Andrew Mukamal, who is credited with helping to refine her approach with well‑thought‑out fashion that adds elegance to personal style.
Zoë Kravitz 2010-2015
Zoe Kravitz 2015 - 2020
As she became a red carpet regular, Zoë leaned into bolder styling. At Vanity Fair’s Oscars after‑party in 2015, she wowed in a nude, netted Balenciaga midi. Mesh, sheer, and second-skin silhouettes would become a Kravitz signature, but we’ll get to that later. The 2017 Emmys introduced a rainbow-hued Dior gown crafted from cascading pailette tiers—one consistent throughout Zoe Kravitz’s style evolution is her love of texture.
This era also marked Zoë’s ascension into the highest echelons of fashion. At the 2018 Met Gala, she wowed in a daring (ditto this being a Kravitz signature) Saint Laurent half‑and‑half lace ensemble—one sleeve, one bare—that showed off a more avant‑garde sensibility. By contrast, in 2020, she radiated Old Hollywood at the SAG Awards in a peachy Oscar de la Renta gown with opera gloves, making it simultaneously regal and modern.
By 2021, Zoë Kravitz had cemented her status as fashion’s most fearless minimalist, causing quite the hubbub at the Met Gala in a nearly nude, diamond mesh Saint Laurent gown—she’s a brand ambassador. Off-duty, she mastered casual elegance with low-slung slip skirts, delicate tanks, velvet slippers, and the now-iconic Telfar bag.
Fast forward to 2025, and we have a new—although nostalgically-tinged—aesthetic emerging: boho. At the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, she traded in her usual monochrome for a Grecian Saint Laurent dress—ruffled and cream-toned, the fluid silhouette spoke to the resurgence of bohemianism on and off the runways. Side note: Charli XCX wore the same dress to her wedding after party at Ellie’s in Dalston.
Still, her red carpet edge remains intact: at the Caught Stealing premiere recently, she channelled early-2000s nostalgia in a lettuce-hem crop top and low-rise V-cut maxi skirt that felt pleasingly Y2K.
From thrift-store tomboy to red carpet siren and wafty bohemian, every reinvention feels authentic and distinctly her own. It’s ironic then that so many of us try to emulate her.
Zoe Kravitz 2020 - 2025
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.