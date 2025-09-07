Tracking Zoë Kravitz’s Shape-Shifting Style

Few celebrities straddle the line between nonchalant cool and red carpet polish quite like Zoë Kravitz. She recently wore running shorts with a kicky little pair of black leather mules, and the outfit sparked countless think pieces and endless Reels dissecting the look. That’s the power she yields (I bought Adidas sports shorts immediately afterwards.)

Born into rock royalty, Kravitz has spent the past two decades forging a sartorial identity that’s uniquely her own—though the influence of arguably the coolest parents on the planet is still evident. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to echo Lisa Bonet or Lenny Kravitz?

Lenny Kravitz with then-wife Lisa Bonet and baby Zoë at a press conference in Lincoln Center, NYC 1989 (Image credit: Vinnie Zuffante via Getty Images)

Whether she’s slipping into a barely-there, bejewelled Saint Laurent gown at the Met Gala or elevating a white tank and jeans with impossible ease (see also: the downtown spin on the coffee-run outfit), Zoë always nails dressing with intention and instinct.

From early punk minimalism (hello, Lenny) and modern bohemian style (à la Lisa) to full-blown red-carpet femme fatale, here, we chart her fashion journey from 2000s indie darling to modern-day high-fashion muse.

Zoë Kravitz in the 1990s and Early 2000s

Okay, so this wasn't not an excuse to dig through 90s and early-00s images of Lenny Kravitz, but I maintain this daddy-daughter outfit pairing deserves attention. There’s the match and then subsequent texture clash of satin (Zoë) and leather (Lenny)—so. much. leather. Iconic 90s accessories abound: the cowboy hat (which in the late 90s felt more Vengaboys than Yellowstone), and the most enviable collection of sunglasses I’ve ever clapped eyes on.

Image 1 of 5 Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz during MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, 1997 (Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty) Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz at The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2000 (Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images) Lenny Kravitz and Zoe after the VH-1/Vogue Fashion Awards October 20, 2000 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Image credit: Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison via Getty Images) Lenny Kravitz and Zoe during 8th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, 2002 (Image credit: J. Vespa / Contributor via Getty) Zoe Kravitz during "Seinfeld" DVD Release Party at Rockefeller Plaza in New York, 2004 (Image credit: Gregory Pace/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz 2005-2010

Zoë’s earliest signature emerged from her rock‑and‑boho (roho?) heritage. While most eight-year-olds in 1996 were stuck in Mary Janes and floral rompers, young Kravitz turned up at the Grammys in leather jackets and cowboy hats. That rebellious spirit continued through her teenage years. By 2009, she was deep into her hipster phase: Lurex minidresses, visible lace bras, floral headbands, and plaid shirts tied at the waist, which, for the Gen Z readers, was inexplicably a thing.

Image 1 of 6 Zoe Kravitz at the Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 - Y-3 - Arrivals and Front Row (Image credit: Brian Keith / Contributor via Getty) Zoe Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz at the John Galliano Fashion Show, 2006 (Image credit: Michel Dufour / Contributor via Getty) Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz shopping in SOHO, New York, 2007 (Image credit: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic via Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz at an after party for "Tennessee" hosted by Cadillac, 2008 (Image credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival via Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz at the Erin Fetherston Fall fashion show, 2009 (Image credit: Bryan Bedder via Getty Images for IMG) Zoe Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2010 (Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

She might technically be an '80s baby, but Zoë Kravitz exudes '90s cool. From 2010 onward, her style tilted toward minimalism with a downtown New York edge. At Calvin Klein’s 2015 show, she wore a steely satin gown, choosing to forgo accessories. It was the beginning of her "less-is-more" era, sharpened by her stylist Andrew Mukamal, who is credited with helping to refine her approach with well‑thought‑out fashion that adds elegance to personal style.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zoë Kravitz 2010-2015

Image 1 of 5 Zoe Kravitz attends the Versace for H&M Fashion event at the H&M on the Hudson, 2011 (Image credit: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images for Versace for H&M) Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz attend Chanel's: The Little Black Jacket Event at Swiss Institute, 2012 (Image credit: amie McCarthy via Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz at the Aby Rosen & Samantha Boardman Dinner, 2013 (Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Aby Rosen Dinner) Zoe Kravitz attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, 2014 (Image credit: George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz at the Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2016 fashion show (Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Zoe Kravitz 2015 - 2020

As she became a red carpet regular, Zoë leaned into bolder styling. At Vanity Fair’s Oscars after‑party in 2015, she wowed in a nude, netted Balenciaga midi. Mesh, sheer, and second-skin silhouettes would become a Kravitz signature, but we’ll get to that later. The 2017 Emmys introduced a rainbow-hued Dior gown crafted from cascading pailette tiers—one consistent throughout Zoe Kravitz’s style evolution is her love of texture.

This era also marked Zoë’s ascension into the highest echelons of fashion. At the 2018 Met Gala, she wowed in a daring (ditto this being a Kravitz signature) Saint Laurent half‑and‑half lace ensemble—one sleeve, one bare—that showed off a more avant‑garde sensibility. By contrast, in 2020, she radiated Old Hollywood at the SAG Awards in a peachy Oscar de la Renta gown with opera gloves, making it simultaneously regal and modern.

Image 1 of 6 Zoe Kravitz arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz attends the 69th Emmy Awards, 2017 (Image credit: Todd Williamson via Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz in Soho, 2016 (Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum, 2018 (Image credit: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz walking in midtown, 2019 (Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz arrives for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2020 (Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By 2021, Zoë Kravitz had cemented her status as fashion’s most fearless minimalist, causing quite the hubbub at the Met Gala in a nearly nude, diamond mesh Saint Laurent gown—she’s a brand ambassador. Off-duty, she mastered casual elegance with low-slung slip skirts, delicate tanks, velvet slippers, and the now-iconic Telfar bag.

Fast forward to 2025, and we have a new—although nostalgically-tinged—aesthetic emerging: boho. At the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, she traded in her usual monochrome for a Grecian Saint Laurent dress—ruffled and cream-toned, the fluid silhouette spoke to the resurgence of bohemianism on and off the runways. Side note: Charli XCX wore the same dress to her wedding after party at Ellie’s in Dalston.

Still, her red carpet edge remains intact: at the Caught Stealing premiere recently, she channelled early-2000s nostalgia in a lettuce-hem crop top and low-rise V-cut maxi skirt that felt pleasingly Y2K.

From thrift-store tomboy to red carpet siren and wafty bohemian, every reinvention feels authentic and distinctly her own. It’s ironic then that so many of us try to emulate her.

Zoe Kravitz 2020 - 2025

Image 1 of 6 Zoë Kravitz at The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating (Image credit: Theo Wargo via Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz in NoHo, 2022 (Image credit: Gotham/GC Image via Getty Images) Zoe Kravitz attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, 2023 (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images) (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images) Zoë Kravitz attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards, 2025 (Image credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE via Getty Images) Zoë Kravitz at the "Caught Stealing" Photocall, 2025 (Image credit: Edward Berthelot via Getty Images)