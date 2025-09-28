Dua Lipa: The Evolution of a Style Icon and Cultural Powerhouse

Over the past decade, Dua Lipa has gone from breakout pop star to one of the most influential cultural figures in the world with a Glastonbury headliner slot under her Alaïa belt and stints designing for some of fashion’s most esteemed houses. Known for her genre-blending sound, fashion-forward wardrobe, and seemingly never-ending rotation of bikinis, she has carved out a career that covers nearly every cultural touchpoint.

After the Great Girlboss Backlash of 2020, Dua Lipa’s evolution from pop girlie to media mogul mirrors the shifting tides of the 2010s and 2020s: feminism, reinvention, and entrepreneurial creativity. From founding her editorial platform Service95 to her strategic partnerships with major brands like Puma, Versace, and Loewe, her journey is a testament to her growing influence on culture at large.

Here, we chart Dua Lipa’s style evolution and rising power from 2015 to 2025.

Dua Lipa 2013–2015

Image 1 of 5 Dua Lipa as a model at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair/FilmMagic via Getty) Dua Lipa wears Zara shoes, Topshop Boutique jeans, Topshop Jacket and Top and a Zara bag on day 2 of London Collections, 2013. (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair/FilmMagic via Getty Images) Dua Lipa at the Mount Street Christmas Lights switch on in 2015 (Image credit: Dave Benett via Getty Images) Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew attend the launch of 'Hunger Magazine, We've Got Issues' at W London in 2015 (Image credit: Dave Benett via Getty Images for Hunger Magazine) Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew attend the i-D 35 x Jeremy Scott for Moschino party celebrating i-D Magazine's 35th anniversary in 2015 (Image credit: Dave Benett via Getty Images)

Before Dua Lipa was Dua Lipa, she was just another teenager in London with a Tumblr account and an eclectic, Rokit-fuelled wardrobe. Her early aesthetic was unpolished, authentic, and deeply influenced by the internet-heavy youth culture of the early 2010s. She embodied the “Tumblr girl” look of the time: grainy black-and-white selfies, kohl-rimmed eyes, chokers, slip dresses over T-shirts, Dr. Martens, and oversized denim jackets. It was all a bit Courtney Love, but filtered through a ‘scene queen’ lens. Her look, like most teenagers’, pulled from a blend of references: grunge, Britpop, and ’90s rave culture.

Pre-fame Dua was styling herself in thrifted pieces, vintage sportswear, cropped tees, and beat-up leather. It was high-street-meets-street-style long before she had access to luxury labels and it captured the spirit of a generation raised on YouTube tutorials and Depop.

Dua Lipa 2015–2020

Image 1 of 5 Dua Lipa performing at Lollapalooza in 2016 (Image credit: Michael Hickey via Getty Images) Dua Lipa visits Music Choice in 2017 (Image credit: Santiago Felipe via Getty Images ) Dua Lipa at the 47th Annual AMA Awardsin 2019 (Image credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Dua Lipa on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 2019 (Image credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Dua Lipa on the red carpet at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2020 (Image credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In 2015, she released her first original single, “New Love.” While her music began getting attention for its sultry, synth-pop sound, her fashion at the time was considered edgy in the same way you’d describe the coolest girl at Freshers’ Week. This basically meant a lot of oversized bomber jackets, leather trousers, and chunky boots. In short: what most twenty-somethings were wearing in 2015, mixing high-street pieces with vintage finds and sporting the hallmarks of early Gen Z fashion and a strong '90s/Y2K revival influence before it was fully mainstream.

This off-the-cuff aesthetic was deeply rooted in London’s streetwear culture. Her fashion choices reflected not only the growing sense of individuality and self-expression typical of someone recently out of their teens, but the city she’d fought to make her home after convincing her parents to let her move back to London and live with a family friend while pursuing music.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This sense of youthful urgency and rebelliousness also reflected a shifting cultural landscape. As a young artist coming into the age of social media, her early looks spoke to a new generation that sought authenticity. It was also the time when celebrity style was increasingly becoming influenced by influencers and everyday looks were becoming as relevant as red carpet couture.

Dua Lipa 2021

Image 1 of 3 Dua Lipa attends an exclusive party hosted by Frieze and Versace to celebrate London's creative community at Toklas on October 15, 2021 in London (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Frieze) Dua Lipa poses in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena in London (Image credit: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards via Getty Images) Dua Lipa at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS (Image credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

By 2021, Dua Lipa was no longer just a rising star, she was firmly established as a global pop powerhouse. Fresh off the success of Future Nostalgia, her visuals were bolder, her voice more confident, and her style more defined than ever.

Beyond the music, this was the year she began to shape her identity not just as a performer, but as a curator of culture, fashion, and ideas. In late 2021, she announced Service95, a global editorial platform designed to connect her fans with her wide-ranging interests.

Stylistically, 2021 was a high point. She leaned into retro-futurist glam: disco silhouettes, iridescent fabrics, bold colour-blocking, and a fresh spin on ’90s/Y2K nostalgia. She also deepened her relationships with designers and fashion houses who saw her as more than just a red carpet fixture. Mugler, Vivienne Westwood, and Balenciaga dressed her in archival, avant-garde, and custom looks and her ability to carry them made her a natural muse for the industry.

Dua Lipa 2022

Image 1 of 5 Dua Lipa walks the runway at the Versace show she collaborated on during the Milan Fashion Week (Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Image) Dua Lipa in New York City (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images) Dua Lipa attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing custom Versace (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images) Dua Lipa leaving the Balenciaga show (Image credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga) Dua Lipa performs at Lollapalooza wearing a custom Mugler bodysuit (Image credit: Gary Miller/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

If 2021 marked her transition into a cultural tastemaker, then 2022 solidified Dua Lipa as a creative collaborator. She wasn’t just the face of campaigns anymore, she was stepping behind the scenes, co-designing collections, influencing creative direction, and aligning with legacy brands.

Enter La Vacanza! A perfectly themed collaboration if ever there was one. In one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the year, Dua joined forces with Donatella Versace to co-design a vibrant, Mediterranean-inspired collection (ofc). Think: butterfly prints, chainmail bikinis, and pastel tailoring.

That same year, she expanded her partnership with PUMA, releasing the second drop of her Flutur collection, a line that fused athletic wear with rave culture, complete with holographic finishes and gender-fluid silhouettes. Other notable style moments included custom Mugler bodysuits and archival Versace.

Dua Lipa 2023

Image 1 of 3 Dua Lipa in Tribeca (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images) Dua Lipa attends Variety Power of Women event (Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Variety via Getty Images) Dua Lipa at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" (Image credit: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

One of 2023’s most striking style moments came through her partnership with LOEWE and creative director Jonathan Anderson, who she collaborated with on bespoke stagewear for her Radical Optimism rollout and festival performances. The looks, surreal, sculptural, and unapologetically bold, were a stark departure from the disco-glam of Future Nostalgia.

Off-stage, day-to-day style shifted towards sharp tailoring, sleek monochromes, vintage finds, and curated accessories. Tank tops with low-rise trousers, oversized blazers over mesh tops, ballet flats and thigh-high boots all became hallmarks.

Dua Lipa 2024

Image 1 of 4 Dua Lipa attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: Taylor Hill via Getty Image ) Dua Lipa attends the Jacquemus "La Casa" Cruise at Casa Malaparte (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Dua Lipa is seen on the front row of the GCDS fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week (Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage via Getty) Dua Lipa seen is attending the after party for the UK film premiere of "Argylle" (Image credit: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images via Getty Images)

In 2024, Dua Lipa’s fashion evolution entered a more refined, self-assured phase. With a new era of music on the horizon and Service95 continuing to grow in influence, her style reflected a woman who no longer needed to shout to be heard. The maximalism of previous years gave way to editorial minimalism, sharp silhouettes, and a more curated visual identity. Unlike previous years, 2024 wasn’t about launching a new aesthetic, it was about refining and owning it.

Dua Lipa 2025

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images) (Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images) (Image credit: Pierre Suu via Getty Images) (Image credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Dua Lipa) (Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

2025 heralded an even more strategic chapter. With the announcement of her role as co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at FRAME, Dua Lipa has cemented her place as one of the few global pop stars with genuine creative authority in the fashion industry.

In step with her creative leadership, her personal style in 2025 turned strikingly pared-back, architectural, and notably more luxurious. She’s leaning into a quieter sexiness through sculptural silhouettes, muted palettes, subtle skin reveals, and statement tailoring.

With Service95, her third studio album, and a Chief Creative Offer announcement, Dua Lipa’s trajectory offers a blueprint in cultural branding done right. She’s not just being dressed, she’s designing, leading, and defining tastes. It’s a full-circle moment for a pop star who once pulled from Tumblr and thrift shops to now be setting the agenda for the industries she grew up idolising.