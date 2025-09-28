Dua Lipa: The Evolution of a Style Icon and Cultural Powerhouse
From Tumblr girl to global tastemaker, how Dua Lipa rewrote the rules of celebrity style
Over the past decade, Dua Lipa has gone from breakout pop star to one of the most influential cultural figures in the world with a Glastonbury headliner slot under her Alaïa belt and stints designing for some of fashion’s most esteemed houses. Known for her genre-blending sound, fashion-forward wardrobe, and seemingly never-ending rotation of bikinis, she has carved out a career that covers nearly every cultural touchpoint.
After the Great Girlboss Backlash of 2020, Dua Lipa’s evolution from pop girlie to media mogul mirrors the shifting tides of the 2010s and 2020s: feminism, reinvention, and entrepreneurial creativity. From founding her editorial platform Service95 to her strategic partnerships with major brands like Puma, Versace, and Loewe, her journey is a testament to her growing influence on culture at large.
Here, we chart Dua Lipa’s style evolution and rising power from 2015 to 2025.
Dua Lipa 2013–2015
Before Dua Lipa was Dua Lipa, she was just another teenager in London with a Tumblr account and an eclectic, Rokit-fuelled wardrobe. Her early aesthetic was unpolished, authentic, and deeply influenced by the internet-heavy youth culture of the early 2010s. She embodied the “Tumblr girl” look of the time: grainy black-and-white selfies, kohl-rimmed eyes, chokers, slip dresses over T-shirts, Dr. Martens, and oversized denim jackets. It was all a bit Courtney Love, but filtered through a ‘scene queen’ lens. Her look, like most teenagers’, pulled from a blend of references: grunge, Britpop, and ’90s rave culture.
Pre-fame Dua was styling herself in thrifted pieces, vintage sportswear, cropped tees, and beat-up leather. It was high-street-meets-street-style long before she had access to luxury labels and it captured the spirit of a generation raised on YouTube tutorials and Depop.
Dua Lipa 2015–2020
In 2015, she released her first original single, “New Love.” While her music began getting attention for its sultry, synth-pop sound, her fashion at the time was considered edgy in the same way you’d describe the coolest girl at Freshers’ Week. This basically meant a lot of oversized bomber jackets, leather trousers, and chunky boots. In short: what most twenty-somethings were wearing in 2015, mixing high-street pieces with vintage finds and sporting the hallmarks of early Gen Z fashion and a strong '90s/Y2K revival influence before it was fully mainstream.
This off-the-cuff aesthetic was deeply rooted in London’s streetwear culture. Her fashion choices reflected not only the growing sense of individuality and self-expression typical of someone recently out of their teens, but the city she’d fought to make her home after convincing her parents to let her move back to London and live with a family friend while pursuing music.
This sense of youthful urgency and rebelliousness also reflected a shifting cultural landscape. As a young artist coming into the age of social media, her early looks spoke to a new generation that sought authenticity. It was also the time when celebrity style was increasingly becoming influenced by influencers and everyday looks were becoming as relevant as red carpet couture.
Dua Lipa 2021
By 2021, Dua Lipa was no longer just a rising star, she was firmly established as a global pop powerhouse. Fresh off the success of Future Nostalgia, her visuals were bolder, her voice more confident, and her style more defined than ever.
Beyond the music, this was the year she began to shape her identity not just as a performer, but as a curator of culture, fashion, and ideas. In late 2021, she announced Service95, a global editorial platform designed to connect her fans with her wide-ranging interests.
Stylistically, 2021 was a high point. She leaned into retro-futurist glam: disco silhouettes, iridescent fabrics, bold colour-blocking, and a fresh spin on ’90s/Y2K nostalgia. She also deepened her relationships with designers and fashion houses who saw her as more than just a red carpet fixture. Mugler, Vivienne Westwood, and Balenciaga dressed her in archival, avant-garde, and custom looks and her ability to carry them made her a natural muse for the industry.
Dua Lipa 2022
If 2021 marked her transition into a cultural tastemaker, then 2022 solidified Dua Lipa as a creative collaborator. She wasn’t just the face of campaigns anymore, she was stepping behind the scenes, co-designing collections, influencing creative direction, and aligning with legacy brands.
Enter La Vacanza! A perfectly themed collaboration if ever there was one. In one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the year, Dua joined forces with Donatella Versace to co-design a vibrant, Mediterranean-inspired collection (ofc). Think: butterfly prints, chainmail bikinis, and pastel tailoring.
That same year, she expanded her partnership with PUMA, releasing the second drop of her Flutur collection, a line that fused athletic wear with rave culture, complete with holographic finishes and gender-fluid silhouettes. Other notable style moments included custom Mugler bodysuits and archival Versace.
Dua Lipa 2023
One of 2023’s most striking style moments came through her partnership with LOEWE and creative director Jonathan Anderson, who she collaborated with on bespoke stagewear for her Radical Optimism rollout and festival performances. The looks, surreal, sculptural, and unapologetically bold, were a stark departure from the disco-glam of Future Nostalgia.
Off-stage, day-to-day style shifted towards sharp tailoring, sleek monochromes, vintage finds, and curated accessories. Tank tops with low-rise trousers, oversized blazers over mesh tops, ballet flats and thigh-high boots all became hallmarks.
Dua Lipa 2024
In 2024, Dua Lipa’s fashion evolution entered a more refined, self-assured phase. With a new era of music on the horizon and Service95 continuing to grow in influence, her style reflected a woman who no longer needed to shout to be heard. The maximalism of previous years gave way to editorial minimalism, sharp silhouettes, and a more curated visual identity. Unlike previous years, 2024 wasn’t about launching a new aesthetic, it was about refining and owning it.
Dua Lipa 2025
2025 heralded an even more strategic chapter. With the announcement of her role as co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at FRAME, Dua Lipa has cemented her place as one of the few global pop stars with genuine creative authority in the fashion industry.
In step with her creative leadership, her personal style in 2025 turned strikingly pared-back, architectural, and notably more luxurious. She’s leaning into a quieter sexiness through sculptural silhouettes, muted palettes, subtle skin reveals, and statement tailoring.
With Service95, her third studio album, and a Chief Creative Offer announcement, Dua Lipa’s trajectory offers a blueprint in cultural branding done right. She’s not just being dressed, she’s designing, leading, and defining tastes. It’s a full-circle moment for a pop star who once pulled from Tumblr and thrift shops to now be setting the agenda for the industries she grew up idolising.
