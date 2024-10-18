Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just reminded me that excellent tailoring is a way of life - these are my go-to brands

Sometimes even a fashion editor like me needs a little reminder than when all else fails, good tailoring is the way forward. And sometimes, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the one to remind me.

The model and entrepreneur recently unveiled her collaboration with luxury retailer Wardrobe NYC, and it had me wanting to ditch all my trend-led pieces in favour of investment tailoring.

The collection, which consists exclusively of black and nude, is an insight into Rosie's signature wardrobe, full of tailored pieces such as coats and suits. They all prove that spending a little bit more on good tailoring is actually a no brainer investment: those are pieces that will last you a lifetime.

Now I do appreciate that these are at the higher end of the scale, however I promise that it is worth the investment. Below, I've included a few other brands out there that are my go-to when it comes to elegant, timeless tailoring.

Racil

For feminine tailoring with a masculine edge, Racil is my go-to. The label was inspired by the timeless appeal of the tuxedo. The label acknowledges the endurance of 'le smoking' but puts a 'minimalist maximalist' spin on it for the modern woman.

The Frankie Shop

Founded by French-American Gaelle Drevet, The Frankie Shop is where fashion girls in the know go to purchase their timeless tailoring, and it certainly helps that the prices are a little more affordable than other designer labels. I personally have owned the Maesa waistcoat and the Bea oversized blazer for years and have lost count of the amount of times I've worn them in various combinations. And I always get compliments.

Reiss Atelier

There is no denying that Reiss reigns supreme on the high street when it comes to classic tailoring. But for me, its elevated line, Reiss Atelier, is the star of the show. The price point is higher, but the quality reflects it, since most pieces are made with luxurious fabrics such as cashmere, crepe and silk.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maje

Parisian label Maje is great for those wanting to tap into that into that iconic French style, but want a little twist on it too. The tailoring specifically is all about relaxed elegance and unexpected details.

Blazé Milano

If anyone knows how to create a perfectly tailored blazer for the modern woman, it's Blazé Milano. In fact, the label was started in 2013 by Corrada Rodriguez d'Acri, Delfina Pinardi and Maria Sole Torlonia, who wanted to pay homage to the traditional jacket. That said, the luxury Italian label has since branched out, and is also great at crafting more casual pieces such as denim jackets and cardigans.